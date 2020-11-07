Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Northwestern game.
Run offense
Nebraska ran the ball in a lot of different ways and involved its quarterbacks heavily. The Huskers started popping bigger and bigger runs as the plays piled up against a Northwestern defense that's usually tough against the run. A makeshift offensive line — with Matt Farniok at center and Boe Wilson at right guard — did fairly well against the Wildcats’ active front, but when the Huskers absolutely needed some money runs in the Northwestern red zone, it turned into a car wreck. The Huskers posted 224 yards and a 5.2 yards-per-carry average. That's pretty good, but it’s a lot of empty yards because the Northwestern defense stiffened up when it mattered most. GRADE: C+
Pass offense
The Huskers’ pass game is a mess, and perhaps only Luke McCaffrey — who had pep and pace late in the fourth quarter — can help resolve it. McCaffrey read the field with confidence and generally delivered the ball with poise, until he got to the red zone and one of his passes got batted into an interception. Adrian Martinez ran the ball with authority at times, but he completed just 12 of 27 passes and really appeared to lack confidence and certainty. He threw passes short and long — as if he was afraid to put the ball in too much traffic — until he made the in-traffic heave he just couldn’t afford to make on a costly interception. Nebraska’s red-zone passing appears to lack definition and once again a true red-zone target. Fade throws to Travis Vokolek didn’t work. Very little in the red zone worked. Nebraska’s pass game is broken and Scott Frost seems to know it. GRADE: D
Run defense
Nebraska’s run defense continues to look like it fits nicely together, with more physicality, violence and playmaking than last year. Sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer had a stud performance with 10 tackles, but he wasn’t the only one doing work. The defensive line moved Northwestern’s bunch backward, outside linebackers snuffed out the Wildcats’ reverse runs, and Northwestern was held to 2.89 yards per carry outside of Drake Anderson’s 41-yard touchdown. That’s good enough for what Nebraska wants from its run D. You’ll take it. GRADE: B
Pass defense
It’s fair to cite context: Northwestern has the absolute worst collection of receivers and receiving backs in the Big Ten. But even considering that, Nebraska had several strong stretches. The scheme looks better, especially on underneath routes. The pass rush is doing a decent enough job getting pressure and Reimer got home for a strip sack. And when Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey made a huge error on that out route, Myles Farmer — filling in for Deontai Williams — was all over it. Nebraska’s pass defense looked cohesive and connected. Northwestern’s drive to start the second half was rough though as Ramsey riddled the Huskers with his feet and a few good throws. Williams, for all the hype and excitement surrounding his potential, needs to tackle like he knows how to instead of leading with his shoulder. How he’s still doing that, after he got suspended for targeting, is something Nebraska has to examine. GRADE B
Special teams
Middling to poor. You want kickers to make every field goal attempt inside the 40 when the wind’s at their back, and Connor Culp missed one. The net punting average wasn’t very good, especially on Nebraska’s opening drive when William Przystup couldn’t pin the Wildcats inside their own 20 from the Northwestern 38. The Huskers appear to have little interest in attempting returns, and when Wan’Dale Robinson tried, he muffed one. The Huskers allowed a long kickoff and punt return in the second half. Northwestern scored touchdowns after both. Nebraska’s special teams unit is a break-even at its best, and this wasn’t anywhere near its best. GRADE: D
Game Management and Playcalling
Frost said it over and over again: It’s inexcusable that Nebraska scored 13 points on eight trips inside Northwestern territory. He put it on himself. He said the team needs more discipline. He’s right. The team had five false starts. The red-zone and third-down playcalling is not going well. The Huskers waited until late in the third quarter to use McCaffrey, prompting some reporters to wonder if McCaffrey was hurt. Nebraska has a solid vision, and you saw late in the game how the Huskers had Northwestern on the ropes with a fast-moving offense. But the details aren’t there, the offense seems perpetually haphazard — why a flea flicker the minute McCaffrey gets in? — and Robinsion, the team's best receiver, doesn’t get the ball much. It’s getting old watching an offense that's so uncertain of itself. GRADE: D-
Overall
Northwestern is a good team, but it also went 3-9 last year and appears to have no more offensive firepower. Northwestern is Northwestern, and Nebraska is unfortunately becoming a brand that makes as many mistakes as splash plays. The Huskers want to be one of the best teams in the league eventually, with the kinds of recruits Northwestern can’t get. Right now, Nebraska should desire to settle for being sound. Frost says it’s on him to make that happen. He’s right. He’s been right about that for awhile though. GRADE: C-
How would you grade the Huskers' performance?
