Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Northwestern

Run defense

Nebraska’s run defense continues to look like it fits nicely together, with more physicality, violence and playmaking than last year. Sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer had a stud performance with 10 tackles, but he wasn’t the only one doing work. The defensive line moved Northwestern’s bunch backward, outside linebackers snuffed out the Wildcats’ reverse runs, and Northwestern was held to 2.89 yards per carry outside of Drake Anderson’s 41-yard touchdown. That’s good enough for what Nebraska wants from its run D. You’ll take it. GRADE: B

Pass defense

It’s fair to cite context: Northwestern has the absolute worst collection of receivers and receiving backs in the Big Ten. But even considering that, Nebraska had several strong stretches. The scheme looks better, especially on underneath routes. The pass rush is doing a decent enough job getting pressure and Reimer got home for a strip sack. And when Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey made a huge error on that out route, Myles Farmer — filling in for Deontai Williams — was all over it. Nebraska’s pass defense looked cohesive and connected. Northwestern’s drive to start the second half was rough though as Ramsey riddled the Huskers with his feet and a few good throws. Williams, for all the hype and excitement surrounding his potential, needs to tackle like he knows how to instead of leading with his shoulder. How he’s still doing that, after he got suspended for targeting, is something Nebraska has to examine. GRADE B