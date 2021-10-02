Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Northwestern

SPECIAL TEAMS

William Przystup uncorked an 84-yard punt, tied for second-longest in school history. That’s the kind of night it was. Oliver Martin returned from injury and caught punts in a reasonable place. That’s it, that’s all, and for a night that was more than good enough. Nebraska kicked a bunch of touchbacks, didn’t try to force a kickoff return, and made its extra points. GRADE: B

PLAY-CALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT

Perhaps Scott Frost’s best game as a play-caller at Nebraska. The Huskers only seem like they called a lot of different stuff. In reality, they executed their base run, option game and passes off of it really well. There was no particular reason for Zavier Betts’ option play to go 83 yards — but it did, in part because it went into the short side of the field, got a great block from Travis Vokolek and Betts can fly. But when the sum is equal to the parts, that’s how it can look. Nebraska had plays of 83, 70 and 64 yards. That’s hard to do against any defense, much less Northwestern. The Huskers played clean, didn’t lose their cool and won on a few key fourth downs. GRADE: A-plus

