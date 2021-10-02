Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Northwestern

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Northwestern game.
RUN OFFENSE
Surf and turf from the best steakhouse. With two new offensive line starters, and a nastier mentality, Nebraska got downhill on Northwestern with a vengeance, blasting open big holes on its basic runs while blending its triple option attack into the mix. The Wildcats’ defense, particularly slow on those outside option runs, started to worry enough about those that Nebraska backs Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant — where has he been all season? — had plenty of green space between the tackles. Johnson will never be the shiftiest guy, but he goes 0 to 60 with gusto, and his 23- and 9-yard runs toward the end of the first half were impressive. Any time a team averages 8.2 per carry, it’s a good night. GRADE: A-plus
PASS OFFENSE
It started with a bang — that 70-yard play from Adrian Martinez to Samori Touré — and stayed solid from there. Nebraska has turned nearly every pass into a play-action of some sort — whether it’s a fake to a back or an option movement that turns into a drop-back pass — and it generally left Martinez time to throw and receivers open. The new offensive line starters — Teddy Prochazka at left tackle and Nouredin Nouili at left guard — helped protect Martinez’s blind side so the pocket wasn’t crashing two seconds into a throw. The stop passes to Levi Falck and Oliver Martin were nice, as was the option throw to Omar Manning. Nebraska didn’t need its tight ends or backs much, but nothing wrong with that. Martinez finished 11 of 17 for 202 yards and the 38-yard touchdown to Touré. Nothing wrong with that either. GRADE: B-plus
RUN DEFENSE
Northwestern paid Nebraska a major compliment by choosing to put the ball in the hands of quarterback Ryan Hilinski instead of running back Evan Hull, who came into the game averaging 7.59 yards per carry. Hull finished with just 7 carries and 31 yards, indicating the Wildcats’ respect for the Huskers’ run-stuffing acumen. Nebraska’s aggressive approach often kept seven or eight guys in the box as defensive coordinator Erik Chinander rolled the dice that Northwestern’s receivers couldn’t consistently win against Nebraska's secondary. By and large, it worked. Michigan probably won’t back down so easily next week. The forced fumble by JoJo Domann, early in the second quarter, slammed the door shut on any of Northwestern’s hopes. GRADE: A
PASS DEFENSE
Hilinski threw a couple darts. Nebraska came after him … and after him … and after him, and Hilinski deserves some kudos for surviving. Because the Huskers were aggressive, Northwestern hit some chunk plays of 32, 28 and 43 yards in the first half. But just as often Hilinski got hit or sacked — Nebraska had four of those. Considering Nebraska did roll the dice, the pass defense held up fairly well when the game was still in doubt. Tip of the cap to Chinander for using Domann, who typically drops into coverage, on some well-timed pass rushes. Domann got home multiple times. GRADE: B-plus
SPECIAL TEAMS
William Przystup uncorked an 84-yard punt, tied for second-longest in school history. That’s the kind of night it was. Oliver Martin returned from injury and caught punts in a reasonable place. That’s it, that’s all, and for a night that was more than good enough. Nebraska kicked a bunch of touchbacks, didn’t try to force a kickoff return, and made its extra points. GRADE: B
PLAY-CALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT
Perhaps Scott Frost’s best game as a play-caller at Nebraska. The Huskers only seem like they called a lot of different stuff. In reality, they executed their base run, option game and passes off of it really well. There was no particular reason for Zavier Betts’ option play to go 83 yards — but it did, in part because it went into the short side of the field, got a great block from Travis Vokolek and Betts can fly. But when the sum is equal to the parts, that’s how it can look. Nebraska had plays of 83, 70 and 64 yards. That’s hard to do against any defense, much less Northwestern. The Huskers played clean, didn’t lose their cool and won on a few key fourth downs. GRADE: A-plus
OVERALL
This is the team Frost thought he had, and even if Northwestern may be the worst team in the Big Ten — it belongs at the bottom of the league — this was nevertheless an elite performance against a program not used to getting trucked this badly. The Huskers’ defense was nasty, brutish, cocky, playing with the leading edge of their helmets. The offense purred in ways it hasn’t since Frost’s first year in Lincoln. Nebraska’s run game, which topped 300 yards by the first play of the second half, has perhaps found something it can bottle up and pack for the brutal back half of this season, when the Huskers will likely face three top-15 teams. The Nebraska that showed up Saturday night can beat all of them. The Huskers gave Northwestern hell. GRADE: A-plus
