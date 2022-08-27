Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Northwestern

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Northwestern game in Ireland.

* * *

RUN OFFENSE

For the first half, a slog. Northwestern may have an improved defense, but Nebraska’s offensive line often got stood up like it was facing the Steel Curtain. Maybe those guys were firing off the ball more — but, in the run game, they looked like the last line Donovan Raiola coached with the Chicago Bears. The Huskers were clearly — alarmingly — more comfortable and more efficient throwing the ball on third-and-short in the first half. In the second, daylight. And Anthony Grant, a strong open field runner — one of the best open-field runners Nebraska has had in awhile — took one 46 yards. Unless Nebraska chooses to get the quarterback involved more in the run game, we’re headed back to the Mike Riley/Bill Callahan era with this offensive line. GRADE: D

PASS OFFENSE

OK, so Casey Thompson’s legit. His scramble-and-throw to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda for 58 yards is as good as any play made by Adrian Martinez over the last four years and, more importantly, he looked comfortable in a shotgun spread that had options deep and short for him to select. Thompson did a good job, too, of hitting short-to-intermediate passes with touch and enough accuracy that his teammates could do damage after the catch. The lone mistake in that department, a fumble by Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, was questionable. Travis Vokolek more than looked the part, as did Garcia-Castaneda and, minus the drops, Trey Palmer, who provides a nice big body target in the middle of the field. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has terrific pass concepts that consistently get open against zone defenses, and Thompson is a good student. Nebraska can win with this passing game — if the rest comes around and Thompson doesn’t feel the need to press the issue, as he did with the fourth quarter interception. GRADE: B+

RUN DEFENSE

Nebraska’s potentially in trouble here as the season wears on. Aside from Luke Reimer, Nebraska’s not particularly sudden in the front four. Long, strong, smart, tough – not sudden. So, if the line of scrimmage doesn’t get reset, then somebody has to make a tackle. And the Huskers weren’t consistently making tackles at the first or second level against slippery Wildcat backs. Left on the field against Northwestern’s attack, Nebraska’s defense wore down in the first and second halves, but Marques Buford’s timely, helmet-on-the-ball forced fumble helped set up a Husker score. Nebraska should be OK against North Dakota and Georgia Southern, but it needs to get better in a hurry. GRADE: C

PASS DEFENSE

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski completed his nine of first ten passes of the game as Nebraska’s pass rush — usually a four-man pressure, but occasionally of the five-man-with-a-stunt variety — failed to make much of a dent. Then Hilinski finally found a busted coverage when he hit Raymond Niro for a 43-yard score. That play lands on the shoulders of the secondary, but Hilinski stood far too comfortably in the first half pocket. Nebraska didn’t look like it could cover a screen, either. The Huskers may have issues at nickel, where Isaac Gifford and Chris Kolarevic were put in frequent conflicts, and potentially at backup corner, where Braxton Clark was beaten for a touchdown. The biggest concern: That pass rush. Was it the turf? Did Nebraska get tired? The Huskers will have to get more aggressive with blitzes, lest opponents pick them apart the way Hilinski did. Northwestern put him on the move and Nebraska couldn’t catch up. GRADE: F

SPECIAL TEAMS

Brendan Franke missed a 56-yard field goal, but it was a good risk. Having Brendan Franke try an onside kick — which didn’t work, and set up Northwestern with great field position for a quick touchdown drive — was a bad, needless risk. Onside kicks are used to change momentum — think the Saints Super Bowl — not when you’ve clearly seized it. Failure to recover it means Northwestern gets automatic momentum. Oliver Martin — the “punt safe” guy — misplaced Northwestern’s first punt, allowing it bounce down to the Husker 1, which gave Nebraska virtually no chance to move the ball. While Brian Buschini’s ensuing punt — 47 yards after the spot — hit the spot, the Wildcats still had excellent field position for a field goal drive. Two first-half Husker kickoff returns failed to reach the 25-yard line. Outside of punting — Buschini was terrific — Nebraska struggled in the third phase again. GRADE: D

PLAY-CALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT

The failed onside kick switched the momentum of the game. Nebraska had it and gave it to Northwestern. That’s on Frost, who either called it or allowed it to be called, and while it didn’t determine the game, it represented an unforced error, introducing a high chance of failure on a play that gives up 40 yards of field position. Whipple has every pass concept in his back pocket and we saw some cool stuff in the season-opener. The open, five-wide set with Grant as a receiver was effective. But Nebraska needs a more complex run game that what it showed, and needs to run a longish receiver end around earlier in the game. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has his hands full. Nebraska’s defense clearly needed a couple games to work out the kinks. Northwestern exposed a lot of flaws. GRADE: D

OVERALL