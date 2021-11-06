Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Ohio State

OVERALL

Ohio State is the best the Big Ten has to offer, and Nebraska — while playing from behind much of the day — stood toe-to-toe with one of college football’s most talented teams. You can’t overlook recurring frustrations with special teams and an offense that almost without fail messes up key moments. But OSU’s offense is the best in the nation, and Nebraska’s defense played its best game in many years. And, given his injuries, Martinez played inspired football. Even if Ohio State’s offense oddly played right into what NU’s defense does well, the Big Ten bully came into the Husker shop looking to break it up. And that didn’t happen. One of these years, Nebraska will try playing like this against lesser teams. It shouldn’t take a heavyweight to elicit this performance. GRADE: B