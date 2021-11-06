Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Ohio State

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Ohio State game.
RUN OFFENSE
A long day on the plains until Nebraska showed a breath of life in the fourth quarter. With Adrian Martinez clearly favoring his injured ankle — he hasn’t been the same since the Michigan game — Nebraska’s rush attack lacked its usual dynamism in the option game. That left NU to try its usual gadgets — a forward pitch to Zavier Betts, some crafty misdirection QB runs — that Ohio State didn’t bite on. Husker running back Rahmir Johnson got what he could between the hashmarks, but he’s still limited by so-so-vision — he squeezes into smaller holes when bigger ones are just off to the side. NU hasn’t hit 200 rushing yards since Northwestern and it’s not likely to get to 100 against Wisconsin or Iowa, either. The Huskers need a better push up front and more good running backs. GRADE: C-minus
PASS OFFENSE
The 72-yard touchdown from Martinez to Samori Touré was a beauty in design and execution — Omar Manning drew a safety away from the play and Touré worked a route to the middle of the field to get open. The 53-yard pass from Martinez to Touré was equally gorgeous on Touré's end as he evaded multiple tacklers. Nebraska remains really, really good at scheming up and executing big-yardage plays. So having said that … the Huskers also gave up five sacks. Martinez is unable to escape so easily because of the ankle, and he sometimes seems to read the defense a millisecond slow and that just makes it too easy for jumbo defensive ends like Tyreke Smith and Zach Harrison to come downhill at NU’s offensive tackles. GRADE: C-plus
RUN DEFENSE
OSU has a love-hate affair with its run game, throwing the ball far more than it probably should. But the Buckeyes will never turn down a chunk run, and Nebraska slowed down freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, who had 21 carries for 92 yards. NU’s front seven fought its tails off, especially when OSU tried to go wide, and the tackling was top-notch in a phone booth. There comes a point in a game where the defense has done enough to deter an opposing rush attack, and Nebraska did that. GRADE: A
PASS DEFENSE
Nebraska gave up the one giant play in the first half — Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 75-yard catch-and-run wowzer — but otherwise kept Ohio State’s cadre of elite, athletic receivers in relative check. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made Chris Olave quiet, and NU’s pass rush — while rarely touching OSU quarterback CJ Stroud — didn’t allow him a lot of pocket oxygen. Stroud repeatedly threw into danger, and outside linebacker JoJo Domann made him pay for it with a key first-half pick. Myles Farmer made Stroud pay for it with a fourth-quarter pick. In between, OSU racked up a lot of empty yards that look good on a stat sheet but don’t score many points. Nebraska gave Wisconsin — almost surely the Big Ten West champion — a road map to victory on defense. A slight downgrade from A-plus for third-down pass defense, but NU’s defense did what it had to do. GRADE: A
SPECIAL TEAMS
The usual batch of not pretty. William Przystup hit a 13-yard punt that turned into an short field for Ohio State and eventual touchdown. Chase Contreraz missed a field goal on NU’s opening drive of the game. He missed another in the fourth quarter. Those are the kinds of special teams mistakes that are hard to control and overcome. Nebraska generally prevented OSU’s elite return units from making the big play, and backup long snapper Cam Pieper filled in nicely when starter Cade Mueller got hurt. Fox analyst Joel Klatt ripped NU’s special teams on the national broadcast. The criticism is warranted, although the kick-catch interference penalty didn’t appear to be a good call. GRADE: F
PLAY-CALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT
Nebraska’s defense had a terrific plan. Ohio State’s offense had to dig deep, especially once it hit Husker territory, and the Buckeyes — on the outside looking in to the College Football Playoff — had plenty of motivation to score. NU, playing without starting safety Deontai Williams and much of a pass rush, has as sound of a structure as any Big Ten defense. Note NU’s lack of panic on several OSU quick snaps. The offense — a revolving door of players, schemes and issues — has not gained coach Scott Frost’s trust enough to go for a fourth-and-4 while down six inside the OSU 15-yard line. His decision to kick the field goal, with less than 10 minutes left, says everything everyone needs to know about a program that’s close, but still a little shy to go take the win. GRADE: C
OVERALL
Ohio State is the best the Big Ten has to offer, and Nebraska — while playing from behind much of the day — stood toe-to-toe with one of college football’s most talented teams. You can’t overlook recurring frustrations with special teams and an offense that almost without fail messes up key moments. But OSU’s offense is the best in the nation, and Nebraska’s defense played its best game in many years. And, given his injuries, Martinez played inspired football. Even if Ohio State’s offense oddly played right into what NU’s defense does well, the Big Ten bully came into the Husker shop looking to break it up. And that didn’t happen. One of these years, Nebraska will try playing like this against lesser teams. It shouldn’t take a heavyweight to elicit this performance. GRADE: B
