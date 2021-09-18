Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game.
RUN OFFENSE
Aside from popping a few delayed draws on a late second-quarter drive, Nebraska had zero success against OU’s terrific front seven. The Huskers couldn’t run outside the tackles at all — the Sooners were too fast and logged six tackles for loss in the first half alone. NU’s offensive line, slow and overwhelmed, repeatedly allowed run-throughs. Rahmir Johnson got the start and ran with authority — when he had room. Nebraska brought no new run wrinkles, wisely kept the triple option in the drawer, and merely tried to survive. The Sooners have an elite defense, so the sledding should be tough. Should it be 2.5 yards per carry tough? GRADE: C
PASS OFFENSE
Adrian Martinez played his tail off, throwing some of his best passes of the season, especially on third down when he consistently showed poise against a fired-up OU pass rush that sacked him five times. He threw a perfect bomb to Zavier Betts — who beat his man and caught the pass for a 55-yard gain — and made good throws in traffic to Austin Allen and Levi Falck. The second-half pass play-calling — play-action throwbacks and pop passes — was as good as we’ve seen this season from Scott Frost and Matt Lubick, even if the most creative of those plays, a fake reverse play-action pass to Austin Allen up the seam, fell incomplete. Martinez’s interception was a no-choice play on fourth down. NU’s offensive line got bulldozed a half-dozen times, but it held up at times too. Omar Manning’s touchdown grab was terrific. Again: OU is a good defense. GRADE: A
RUN DEFENSE
OU probably could have run the ball more — with greater success — than it did Saturday. The Huskers’ front seven had its moments — JoJo Domann was a stud, as was cornerback Quinton Newsome, who clearly likes run support — but you noticed Oklahoma’s offensive guards and tackles moving the line of scrimmage from start to finish. OU backs Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks had bigger holes than Nebraska has allowed any other team this season. And when the Sooners had to run the ball late in the game, they did. Michigan State — one of the best rushing teams in the nation — will be just as tough, if not tougher. Nebraska better saddle up. GRADE: C
PASS DEFENSE
Nebraska’s pass rush, once again, left some to be desired, but the secondary — which in this scenario includes Domann — did an excellent job of matching and carrying deep routes downfield early in the game. Those routes are like oxygen to OU, and NU snuffed them out. Rarely did OU quarterback Spencer Rattler throw to his first read, and he almost always felt a little pressure from NU's pass rushers and blitzers. Even the trick play pass only went for 23 yards. But Rattler made a few key throws on the game-deciding third-quarter touchdown drive. He found Drake Stoops twice — including once on a brilliant third-down throw. The game shifted there. Valiant game from the Husker D. Not enough. GRADE: B-plus
SPECIAL TEAMS
After Connor Culp popped through a 51-yard field goal — the longest of his career at NU — he missed from 50 and 35 yards. That prompted Nebraska to try freshman Kelen Meyer on an extra point after the Huskers’ first touchdown. Meyer’s PAT was blocked after guard Ethan Piper was blown up by a Sooner, and OU returned it for two points. Nebraska has found new and creative ways to screw up on special teams. Brendan Franke kept on the ball with his kickoffs. William Przystup, replacing Daniel Cerni as Nebraska’s starting punter, uncorked strong, field-flipping punts all day. Still — this is a unit that hands the opponent points and yards, like when Rahmir Johnson returned a kickoff to his own 13 instead of calling for a fair catch. GRADE: D
PLAYCALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT
With penalties on offense, Nebraska tried to play its way out of the game, but the Husker D — with some help from the Sooner offense — didn’t allow it to happen. The Huskers played to their strength — the Blackshirts — and dragged a superior foe into the second half. But Nebraska’s offense seems a faint echo from the dangerous attack Frost once had in 2018, much less what he promised when he arrived. It takes some darn good play calls — throwbacks, long-developing play-actions — just to move the ball with any efficiency. It’s a hard way to live. The penalties — especially false starts and personal fouls — are disciplinary issues. Nebraska has to clean them up really quickly. GRADE: C
OVERALL
If this were a 12-round boxing match, the fight turned in the seventh round when OU’s speed and strength took over, and they left the Huskers on the ropes early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska didn’t look like a tomato can Saturday. Far from it. But not a prizefighter, either. Too many mistakes from the offensive line. Too many timeouts burned. Too many special teams gaffes. Too many great plays from Rattler. Nebraska hung in there, and even had a few punches in the late rounds. Not enough. Nebraska is good enough to beat any team it plays — and mistake-prone enough to lose to most of them too. GRADE: B
