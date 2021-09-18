Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game.

* * *

RUN OFFENSE

Aside from popping a few delayed draws on a late second-quarter drive, Nebraska had zero success against OU’s terrific front seven. The Huskers couldn’t run outside the tackles at all — the Sooners were too fast and logged six tackles for loss in the first half alone. NU’s offensive line, slow and overwhelmed, repeatedly allowed run-throughs. Rahmir Johnson got the start and ran with authority — when he had room. Nebraska brought no new run wrinkles, wisely kept the triple option in the drawer, and merely tried to survive. The Sooners have an elite defense, so the sledding should be tough. Should it be 2.5 yards per carry tough? GRADE: C

PASS OFFENSE