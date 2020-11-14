Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Penn State

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Penn State game.
Run offense
Although it’s categorized as a pass, we’re putting Zavier Betts’ well-blocked, well-called jet sweep pitch pass in the run category, since Betts essentially took a handoff. Overall, you can see the vision for where Nebraska wants to go with its run game, and while it remains a work in progress — especially when running backs are smacking into defenders three yards past the line of scrimmage — the scheme and personnel are starting to jell. Luke McCaffrey is a less-deceptive runner than Adrian Martinez, but he has better wheels, as seen by that 12-yard third-down run on the game’s first drive. Putting receiver Wan’Dale Robinson back at running back for a game is a decent touch. Even if it didn’t produce big yards, he made enough moves and key bursts to keep Penn State’s defense honest. Although NU could have used Dedrick Mills — who seemed to be limping — Marvin Scott’s pop is notable. The quarterback draw game has been used too much, and defenses are getting wise to it. Nebraska’s offensive line seems to lack the brute force of late 2019. GRADE: C
Pass offense
Ugly. It needs to be rebuilt from the ground up. Subtract the 45-yard play from Betts and you’re left with a scheme that only works in fits and starts. The screen game is non-existent and almost more dangerous to Nebraska. And the quarterback likes to scramble all over, changing throwing windows to a receiving corps that has to get used to that. The best pass play of the day may have been McCaffrey’s well-thrown quick out dart to Levi Falck, who turned that into a 21-yard gain. A third-down throw to Kade Warner, on the game’s first drive was nice too. Nebraska has regressed considerably as a passing offense, and outside of Stanley Morgan not being around, it’s hard to understand why. The fourth-quarter interception, in which McCaffrey was hit and the ball floated in the sky to a Penn State linebacker, was on-brand. GRADE: D-minus
Run defense
Penn State racked up 245 yards, but it took 52 carries to do it. NU’s defense, left on the field for 60% of the game, didn’t give up much early. As the holes started getting bigger, with just one exception, the Huskers’ front seven clamped down on Penn State backs once they reached the second level. Four Huskers — Marquel Dismuke, Will Honas, JoJo Domann and Collin Miller — finished with double-digit tackles. While the final defensive numbers don’t necessarily look pretty, they have to be taken in context. Penn State had all the momentum and fire in the second half. Nebraska’s defense held. GRADE: B
Pass defense
For three quarters, the Huskers were stingy here, intercepting Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford once and also getting a strip sack of Clifford that led to Deontai Williams’ scoop-and-score touchdown. The Nittany Lions’ pass game seemed a little broken, especially in the red zone, but NU did good work not giving up the back-breaking pass play until a 74-yarder from Will Levis to Pat Freiermuth midway through the fourth quarter, when Levis evaded a pass rush from Garrett Nelson, then threw to Freiermuth, who was 25 yards behind NU’s defense. How does that happen? Nebraska has a terrible habit — that goes back many, many years before Frost — of having a bizarre bust on pass defense. It happened again Saturday. A key culprit is the lack of a four-man pass rush. Nebraska just can’t get there without getting cute. But when the Huskers needed greatness in the red zone at game’s end, they got it. That matters. GRADE: A-minus
Special teams
One of Nebraska’s more complete games in the third phase under Frost. No disaster plays, for one thing. For another, Connor Culp had an excellent game as a placekicker and as a kickoff specialist, cannily pinning Penn State inside its own 25 two different times in the first half. Culp nailed a trio of field goals, as well. Cam Taylor-Britt had two solid returns — one on a wayward punt, another on a field goal that came up short — and didn’t have blocking for either one. Punter William Przystup put Penn State inside its own 20-yard-line a couple times and uncorked a 53-yard bomb at the end of the game when NU really needed it. Nebraska asks for its special teams to not be a disaster. Last week, it was. This week? Good. GRADE: A
Game Management and Playcalling
Nebraska has made a choice to go really young with its offensive personnel, and that always comes with adventures. You saw plenty of them on Saturday. Bad snaps, guys running into each other, fire drill plays. Welcome to the life of 18- and 19-year-olds playing the game. Did Scott Frost and Matt Lubick put them in a position to make plays? Sometimes, yes. Sometimes, no. The play-calling in the red zone was a little conservative — as if the primary concern was not turning the ball over. Having to burn timeouts because guys aren’t subbing onto the field in time is annoying but, again, part of life with young players. Nebraska’s offense remains a mess, and maybe it will for awhile, but the long-term choice to go young is right. On defense, Nebraska’s play in the red zone was canny and tough, and the mentality coached during the week has something to do with that. Third and fourth downs remain an ongoing frustration but when NU needed one late, they got it. GRADE: C-minus
Overall
When you’ve won just a single game in a calendar year, a win is a win is a win. And Nebraska won. There are tons of issues to fix on offense — as always — but for all the times NU’s defense hasn’t stepped up to the moment in recent years, it did on Saturday. A red zone performance like that makes Colorado, Purdue and Indiana 2019 look like more of a distant memory. It’s been a hard year and the Huskers got a home win. They’ll enjoy it. GRADE: B
