Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Penn State

Game Management and Playcalling

Nebraska has made a choice to go really young with its offensive personnel, and that always comes with adventures. You saw plenty of them on Saturday. Bad snaps, guys running into each other, fire drill plays. Welcome to the life of 18- and 19-year-olds playing the game. Did Scott Frost and Matt Lubick put them in a position to make plays? Sometimes, yes. Sometimes, no. The play-calling in the red zone was a little conservative — as if the primary concern was not turning the ball over. Having to burn timeouts because guys aren’t subbing onto the field in time is annoying but, again, part of life with young players. Nebraska’s offense remains a mess, and maybe it will for awhile, but the long-term choice to go young is right. On defense, Nebraska’s play in the red zone was canny and tough, and the mentality coached during the week has something to do with that. Third and fourth downs remain an ongoing frustration but when NU needed one late, they got it. GRADE: C-minus