Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game.
* * *
RUN OFFENSE
The looks NU saw from Purdue’s defense seemed to dictate more of a short passing game than sticking with the run, so the final numbers — 40 carries, 111 yards, 2.8 average — don’t look great considering what Purdue had been allowing opponents this season. The Huskers just haven’t been as advertised when a running back is carrying the ball downhill. Purdue generally snuffed out the quarterback run game, although Adrian Martinez hit a 15-yarder on third-and-short that looked nice. Another third-down pickup late was key too. GRADE: C-minus
PASS OFFENSE
Under Martinez, Nebraska is beginning to settle into a more modest, move-the-chains passing offense that won’t blow the doors off any elite defense, but did just fine against Purdue. The revamped scheme gives Martinez some check-down options with short crossers or sideways outlets to a back, and he’s done well with that. He also kept his cool on a couple third downs when he hit Wan’Dale Robinson for 25 and 12 yards. Martinez got help from receivers — particularly Robinson, who had nine catches for 114 yards — who ran better routes and blocked better on screens. Martinez’s 13-yard touchdown scramble goes on the passing play docket. No. 2 looked in full command. Purdue’s soft coverage suits NU’s eye. GRADE: B-plus
RUN DEFENSE
I'm tempted to give an incomplete here, since Purdue decided pretty quickly it didn’t want any part of running the ball against the Huskers. One set of plays — in which Zander Horvath rushed three times for minus-1 yard, forcing a turnover on downs — underlined why Purdue stuck to the pass. Nebraska’s defensive front seven was too athletic and physical for Purdue’s offensive line, and it limited the Boilermakers to minus-2 yards on 17 carries. It was excellent, so much so Purdue barely tried. GRADE: A-plus
PASS DEFENSE
Through 2½ quarters, Nebraska mostly kept Purdue’s elite receivers in front of them while sacking Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer three times and forcing three holding calls. That’s terrific! But Purdue’s passing game is among the best in the nation, and NU’s linebackers and defensive backs made a few mistakes. The result was several big plays, none bigger than David Bell’s 89-yard catch and score that happened after Cam Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke collided with each other. There were a few more coverage errors, which can happen against Purdue’s complex scheme that has five receivers going all over the place. But NU made its own share of plays. The four-man pass rush was as good as it’s been since Erik Chinander got here, and the Huskers ultimately finished it with a terrific pass breakup from Taylor-Britt. GRADE: B-minus
SPECIAL TEAMS
A mixed bag. Nebraska blocked a punt that set up a 1-yard touchdown. Taylor-Britt's 27-yard punt return put NU at the PU 17 for its second touchdown drive. Connor Culp has been a great pickup for the Huskers and continues to be one of the Big Ten’s best kickers, by far. That’s the good candy bars in the grab bag. There’s also NU getting its own punt blocked, giving up multiple long kickoff returns, committing the most obvious kick-catch interference penalty in history and repeatedly returning kickoffs short of its own 25. The Huskers should endeavor to play special teams to a draw. It did that — and maybe a little bit more. GRADE: B-minus
PLAYCALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT
The penalties were a mess for both teams. They combined for 233 yards of them. Nebraska had nine for 107. Most of them were legitimate. An aggressive defense and young, mistake-prone offense has to address that over time, but the game plan appeared solid. NU threw the ball as it pleased. Aside from one play, Nebraska’s defense kept Purdue’s explosive offense in check and under wraps. The special teams block is a product of good scouting. With the exception of the Illinois loss, you can increasingly see what the Huskers’ 2020 team wants to be. GRADE: B
OVERALL
Purdue’s season has gone south. Nebraska’s could have too after the Illinois loss, but it hasn't. The Huskers played their best game of the season at Iowa, then followed up with their best quarter of the season at Purdue. Credit to Scott Frost and the players for battling late in the season to keep the year on the tracks. And credit a bold decision to re-embrace Martinez as the starting quarterback in a more controlled, slower attack. It’s not where Nebraska needs to go long-term — this program is not designed to produce more than the 364 yards it gained Saturday — but it’s where NU needed to be. Toss in the defense and special teams, and it’s Nebraska’s best game of the season. GRADE: B
