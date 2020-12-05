Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue

SPECIAL TEAMS

A mixed bag. Nebraska blocked a punt that set up a 1-yard touchdown. Taylor-Britt's 27-yard punt return put NU at the PU 17 for its second touchdown drive. Connor Culp has been a great pickup for the Huskers and continues to be one of the Big Ten’s best kickers, by far. That’s the good candy bars in the grab bag. There’s also NU getting its own punt blocked, giving up multiple long kickoff returns, committing the most obvious kick-catch interference penalty in history and repeatedly returning kickoffs short of its own 25. The Huskers should endeavor to play special teams to a draw. It did that — and maybe a little bit more. GRADE: B-minus

PLAYCALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT

The penalties were a mess for both teams. They combined for 233 yards of them. Nebraska had nine for 107. Most of them were legitimate. An aggressive defense and young, mistake-prone offense has to address that over time, but the game plan appeared solid. NU threw the ball as it pleased. Aside from one play, Nebraska’s defense kept Purdue’s explosive offense in check and under wraps. The special teams block is a product of good scouting. With the exception of the Illinois loss, you can increasingly see what the Huskers’ 2020 team wants to be. GRADE: B

OVERALL