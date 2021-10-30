Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game.

* * *

RUN OFFENSE

Nebraska knew going into the game it had to — and could — run the ball right at Purdue, and, when opportunities presented itself in the first half, the Huskers did so, averaging 6.1 yards per carry on straightforward runs by Jaquez Yant and Rahmir Johnson, especially off the left side. Mixed with some speed option runs it looked ... good. And the first run of the second half did, too — nine yards by Rahmir Johnson. After that — the silence of leaves sweeping over an empty yard. Purdue’s active, moving front confused Nebraska’s line, the backs stopped breaking tackles, and the speed option stopped working. Purdue’s D is much improved, but the Huskers had an extra week to prepare –—and didn’t have a Plan B once Plan A got stuffed. GRADE: D

PASS OFFENSE