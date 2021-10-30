Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game.
* * *
RUN OFFENSE
Nebraska knew going into the game it had to — and could — run the ball right at Purdue, and, when opportunities presented itself in the first half, the Huskers did so, averaging 6.1 yards per carry on straightforward runs by Jaquez Yant and Rahmir Johnson, especially off the left side. Mixed with some speed option runs it looked ... good. And the first run of the second half did, too — nine yards by Rahmir Johnson. After that — the silence of leaves sweeping over an empty yard. Purdue’s active, moving front confused Nebraska’s line, the backs stopped breaking tackles, and the speed option stopped working. Purdue’s D is much improved, but the Huskers had an extra week to prepare –—and didn’t have a Plan B once Plan A got stuffed. GRADE: D
PASS OFFENSE
Nebraska showed immediate interest and confidence in testing Purdue’s elite pass defense. The Boilermakers dropped an easy Pick Six on NU’s first drive. Jalen Graham didn’t do so on the second when Martinez threw the ball right to him, triggering the Boilermakers’ first score. The Huskers landed a few risk/reward plays — the 43-yarder to Levi Falck was one — but the biggest missed opportunity arrived late in the second quarter when Martinez had Samori Touré wide open for a touchdown and couldn’t make the connection. Touré may have lost the ball from shadow to light inside Memorial Stadium. Martinez threw the awful shovel pass interception in Purdue territory. He overthrew Touré midway through the fourth quarter and had another interception. The protection was so-so. Nebraska doesn’t have the worst passing game in the Big Ten — that belongs to Iowa — but, Saturday, it was a discombobulated mess. GRADE: D
RUN DEFENSE
If you know a team has a clear strength, and scheme to address it, and that team counters with throwing a change-up half of the time, you have to execute against that to medium grade. Purdue wanted to run the ball way more than it does, and Nebraska, keeping its safeties back to defend against deep tight end seam throws and the ever-dangerous David Bell, slowed that run game to below medium grade. NU’s front seven lacked a bit of an edge, especially in tackling Purdue ball carriers, and didn’t close up gaps very well. The fourth-down stop just before half was impressive and helpful, but if Purdue hits 100 yards rushing — which it did in the fourth quarter — it’s not a successful day. GRADE D
PASS DEFENSE
Nebraska never gave up the big, ugly pass play, but Aidan O’Connell completed 76% of his passes, navigated the pocket with poise, and looked like the far better quarterback — far better — than Nebraska’s guy. It’s the third time this season that a middling, ball-control run game, combined with a quick, high percentage pass game, has kept NU’s defense completely off balance. It’s like opponents such as Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue have all gone to school on what works against this bend-don’t-break team. NU’s pressure rarely gets home, and the Huskers have one great cover guy in Cam Taylor-Britt. If he’s not in coverage, Nebraska is vulnerable. GRADE: C-
SPECIAL TEAMS
Chase Contreraz is Nebraska’s new kicker, and he made a 33-yard field goal plus his extra points. The Huskers got a 62-yard punt, against the wind, from William Przystup to start the third quarter, flipping the field, but he had a bad 29-yarder into the same end late in the third quarter. Nebraska is virtually no factor in the return game, although Oliver Martin deserves a tip of the cap for fielding Purdue’s first fluttering punt at the 18 instead of allowing that thing to roll inside the 5. Martin is no longer one of NU’s top receivers, but he’s crucial in fielding punts. GRADE: C
PLAYCALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT
Nebraska did some weird, panicky stuff in the second half on second downs of the first two drives. The Huskers offensive braintrust put Martinez on the move a lot, had him waiting on long crossing routes that didn’t always materialize, and came to fundamentally distrust the run game once Purdue surged ahead. The Huskers are who they are on defense, and struggle to fundamentally change that, although the red zone call to bring pressure on third-and-goal, early in the fourth quarter, was questionable at best. Here’s the reality: NU’s offense isn’t good enough. It hasn’t been good enough. Its identity is trying to get big plays, which is akin to the guy who tries to inject romances into his marriage with elaborate dates every so often. GRADE: D
OVERALL
Since Scott Frost came to Nebraska, his team is 1-3 against Minnesota, 1-3 against Purdue and 2-2 against Illinois. NU is winless against Wisconsin and Iowa. Unless the Huskers can sweep — yes, sweep! — those teams, it’s hard to see how the Huskers are any better than the worst team in the Big Ten West. Folks make too much out of the actual bottom. The relative bottom is here. Nebraska cannot beat its divisional peers, who have figured out to play the Huskers. NU gives points away — a Pick Six this week — at too regular a pace to be anything other than what it is: Below average. Fans booed. They had a right to do so. GRADE: D
How would you grade the Huskers' performance against Purdue?
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH