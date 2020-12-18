Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Rutgers

RUN DEFENSE

One bad bust — that we’re almost tempted to chalk up to a weird defensive alignment that seemed to think a punt was coming — accounted for quite a bit of the damage on the ground. Otherwise, Rutgers wasn’t able to pop any runs, and didn’t consistently stay on schedule with designed quarterback runs from Johnny Langan. Nick Henrich — filling in for Luke Reimer — played well, as did Will Honas, Garrett Nelson and Pheldarius Payne. GRADE: B-plus

PASS DEFENSE

A 50-yard bomb on the game’s first play didn’t help. Nor did a couple completions on other drives. Cam Taylor-Britt had several decent plays on screen passes, and the Huskers did log a couple sacks from Payne and Caleb Tannor, which was nice, as was Taylor-Britt’s high-point interception in the fourth quarter. The lack of an elite pass rush forces Nebraska’s pass defense to back off a little, lest it get beat too often over the top. Since NU did not really address the issue in recruiting, perhaps the transfer portal holds the answer. GRADE B

SPECIAL TEAMS