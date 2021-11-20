Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Wisconsin

After each game this season, The World-Herald will hand out a Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Wisconsin game.

* * *

RUN OFFENSE

Without Rahmir Johnson, Scott Frost opted for rushing by committee. Brody Belt had his moments. Marvin Scott too. But 2.9 yards per carry and 101 total didn’t do enough to alleviate stress on Adrian Martinez. This grade would have received a bump, but a critical (and questionable) holding call on Turner Corcoran erased Scott’s 33-yard fourth-quarter run. GRADE: C

PASS OFFENSE

Martinez threw for 351 yards, including 113 to Samori Touré and a tight end-record 143 to Austin Allen. The line protected well, yielding no sacks and allowing NU to take deep shots. But the failed final drive and two second-half interceptions remove the shine from the stat sheet. Martinez’s first pick wasn’t all his fault; Oliver Martin could’ve made a more aggressive attempt on the ball. But the second interception early in the fourth quarter was just ugly. As poor as any throw Martinez has made all season. GRADE: B-plus

RUN DEFENSE