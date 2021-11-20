Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Wisconsin

After each game this season, The World-Herald will hand out a Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Wisconsin game.
* * *
RUN OFFENSE
Without Rahmir Johnson, Scott Frost opted for rushing by committee. Brody Belt had his moments. Marvin Scott too. But 2.9 yards per carry and 101 total didn’t do enough to alleviate stress on Adrian Martinez. This grade would have received a bump, but a critical (and questionable) holding call on Turner Corcoran erased Scott’s 33-yard fourth-quarter run. GRADE: C
PASS OFFENSE
Martinez threw for 351 yards, including 113 to Samori Touré and a tight end-record 143 to Austin Allen. The line protected well, yielding no sacks and allowing NU to take deep shots. But the failed final drive and two second-half interceptions remove the shine from the stat sheet. Martinez’s first pick wasn’t all his fault; Oliver Martin could’ve made a more aggressive attempt on the ball. But the second interception early in the fourth quarter was just ugly. As poor as any throw Martinez has made all season. GRADE: B-plus
RUN DEFENSE
Let’s start with the highlight: A fourth-and-1 stop midway through the fourth quarter that kept the Huskers alive. The Blackshirt front didn’t budge there. Unfortunately, the rest of the game felt like a flashback — albeit more tolerable — to past disappointments. The Badgers only had 31 rushes, but the 252 yards and 8.1 per carry felt bad enough. Freshman Braelon Allen produced 228 and three touchdowns, including 71- and 53-yard dashes. The longer this game wore on, the more vulnerable Nebraska seemed to Allen’s downhill style. GRADE: D-plus
PASS DEFENSE
Graham Mertz, ordinary even by Wisconsin standards, entered Saturday with the 10th-best efficiency among Big Ten quarterbacks. He played better than his track record, throwing for 145 yards. Could’ve been more if Badger receivers hadn’t dropped a couple. But he didn’t hurt Nebraska much. Eight of his 12 completions went to tight end Jake Ferguson. So why isn’t the grade higher? Because the Blackshirts needed to force negative plays to put Wisconsin in long-yardage situations. Aside from one Garrett Nelson sack, they did not. GRADE: B-plus
SPECIAL TEAMS
Remember when Frost stated that “special teams” wasn’t the problem, just “specialists.” Well, not Saturday. Wisconsin returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. A disastrous third-quarter kick return gave NU the ball at its 6-yard line. Little things hurt too, like the Huskers failing to pin Wisconsin inside the 10 on a first-quarter pooch punt. Saturday certainly won’t boost Nebraska’s awful special teams ratings. The only saving grace? Perfect extra points and a missed Wisconsin field goal. GRADE D-minus
PLAY-CALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT
Without four offensive assistants, Frost could’ve gone conservative with the offensive game plan. Instead he attacked downfield from the opening drive, targeting Allen and Touré specifically. The Huskers held the ball for 33:17, a surprising number. Penalty yards were even and could've been an advantage with a few breaks. Fans might nitpick a couple fourth-down calls and timeout usage, but the coach and his makeshift staff managed this one well enough to win. GRADE: B-plus
OVERALL
Nebraska gained 452 total yards, the most against Wisconsin’s defense since … the Big Red gained 492 two years ago. Nobody moves the ball on the Badgers quite like Frost. But yards don’t equal points.
Consider the meager odds of beating a ranked team on the road when you give up a kickoff return for touchdown and you’re minus-2 in turnover margin. Nebraska has now directly given the opponents 34 points this season on offense and special teams: one scoop-six, one pick-six, one kickoff return TD, one punt return TD, two safeties and a two-point return. That’s inexplicably bad.
Victory here would not have altered the narrative for the 2021 season, but it would’ve eased the program’s frustration and boosted optimism for 2022. The Huskers hung tough, competing to the final minute in a stadium that has haunted them. But the same old mistakes — some big, some little — confirmed Nebraska’s status as a fatally flawed team. GRADE: B-minus
