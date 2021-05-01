Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance in the spring game

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the spring game.
* * *
Run offense
The Huskers have a downhill identity. If they can find a few good running backs to tote the ball — and not fumble it, which none did Saturday — you can see a nice, physical picture emerging. A power spread that relies on the run to set up the pass and sprinkles quarterback runs as a side dish instead of a main course. In September-style heat, NU’s first-team offensive line pushed and shoved with might, and the second-team line was even more impressive in the second half. At back, Gabe Ervin is smooth, Jaquez Yant is a bulldozer and Marvin Scott appeared somewhere in between. Cooper Jewett looked good on a jet sweep too. A decent run offense awaits in the fall. GRADE: B-plus
Pass offense
It wasn’t an ideal day to pass the ball around the yard because of the wind, but Nebraska’s quarterbacks still have issues with short to intermediate throws. Overthrowing swing passes and leaving crossing patterns at the feet of receivers is disappointing. Adrian Martinez looks lighter and faster with a stronger arm, but you'd like to see all three of his trips to the red zone become touchdowns. Samori Touré looks like a nice addition — quick and sure-handed in the slot — and Omar Manning looks the part despite having a key drop. If Manning keeps developing, it could be a nice-looking picture in the fall. GRADE: C-plus
Run defense
Stout until the second half when the deep reserves took the field. Even with the absence of JoJo Domann, Ben Stille and Will Honas — who will be out for some time with an injury — Nebraska’s top front seven looked like a bunch in the upper half of the Big-Ten. And there’s some depth on the defensive line that reaches down into the Nos. 7 and 8 guys, like Nash Hutmacher and Marquis Black. The third and fourth defenses struggled to slow down the No. 2 offensive line and a fresh stable of backs. GRADE: B
Pass defense
Until the last play of the game — when Wyatt Liewer squirted free for a touchdown — the pass defense was solid, as expected in a spring game. The offenses only completed 51% of their passes, and most of the long tosses were not a factor, with or against the wind. NU had a nice pass rush — typically with just four guys — was stingy in underneath coverage, and covered screens well. Nebraska’s pass offense has some distance to go, but the Huskers could be tough against opponents. GRADE: A
Special teams
There were no returns, the kicking game was limited and final punting numbers seemed to skew a little high based on what we saw. Connor Culp made two field goals, Gabe Heins missed one, and the punting depended on whether the Huskers booted with or against the wind. GRADE: Incomplete
Playcalling/Game management
Scott Frost tends to have a slightly different setup for each spring game, and this one greatly favored the defenses, which only had to touch offensive players in the first half to bring them down. Frost called the first half “questionable.” and almost “kind of a joke” for the defense. A number of drives into the wind were fruitless, and Nebraska could have chosen to play its offense with the end the whole time since it’s a spring game. GRADE: C
Overall
When Nebraska plays itself, it’s hard to give a firm grade. But it's clear the Huskers have made efforts to get bigger, longer and stronger on the lines. Nebraska looks the part in the trenches, and that should be worth some wins in 2021. The special teams was hard to grade, and the offense — just 8 of 28 on third down — was bound to struggle against a defense that sees these guys daily. NU’s defense has work to do, but the foundation is built. Time for an offseason of chatter and hope. GRADE: B