Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance in the spring game

Run defense

Stout until the second half when the deep reserves took the field. Even with the absence of JoJo Domann, Ben Stille and Will Honas — who will be out for some time with an injury — Nebraska’s top front seven looked like a bunch in the upper half of the Big-Ten. And there’s some depth on the defensive line that reaches down into the Nos. 7 and 8 guys, like Nash Hutmacher and Marquis Black. The third and fourth defenses struggled to slow down the No. 2 offensive line and a fresh stable of backs. GRADE: B

Pass defense

Until the last play of the game — when Wyatt Liewer squirted free for a touchdown — the pass defense was solid, as expected in a spring game. The offenses only completed 51% of their passes, and most of the long tosses were not a factor, with or against the wind. NU had a nice pass rush — typically with just four guys — was stingy in underneath coverage, and covered screens well. Nebraska’s pass offense has some distance to go, but the Huskers could be tough against opponents. GRADE: A

Special teams