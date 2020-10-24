Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance vs. Ohio State

After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Ohio State game.

* * *

Run offense

Nebraska ran the ball just about every way imaginable, out of several formations, leaning heavily on quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey. The Huskers got creative and scheme-y, as they say, with McCaffrey, who toted the ball as running back and quarterback. He’s got wheels, and he’s tough. Nebraska didn’t get running back Dedrick Mills enough carries and, as the game wore on, Ohio State’s defensive line started winning more battles. Martinez’s third-quarter fumble — returned for an OSU touchdown — was a back-breaker for the Huskers, and McCaffrey’s fumble was the first of his career. News flash: Quarterbacks fumble when they run the ball all the time. If NU isn't careful, they’ll get hurt too. GRADE: C

Pass offense