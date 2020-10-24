Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance vs. Ohio State

After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Ohio State game.
* * *
Run offense
Nebraska ran the ball just about every way imaginable, out of several formations, leaning heavily on quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey. The Huskers got creative and scheme-y, as they say, with McCaffrey, who toted the ball as running back and quarterback. He’s got wheels, and he’s tough. Nebraska didn’t get running back Dedrick Mills enough carries and, as the game wore on, Ohio State’s defensive line started winning more battles. Martinez’s third-quarter fumble — returned for an OSU touchdown — was a back-breaker for the Huskers, and McCaffrey’s fumble was the first of his career. News flash: Quarterbacks fumble when they run the ball all the time. If NU isn't careful, they’ll get hurt too. GRADE: C
Pass offense
Definite work to do here. Martinez worked his progressions OK — though he missed Levi Falck on a deep comeback in the first half — and found his tight ends in the middle of the field. But Nebraska doesn’t want to run a West Coast Offense, does it? Because Saturday’s plan against OSU was a “controlled passing game” if there ever was one. NU recruited all these highly touted receivers and outside of Wan’Dale Robinson, didn’t play them or throw deep to them. Martinez missed a red zone throw to Kade Warner, and the day’s best “pass” play was a Martinez scramble for 39 yards. Don't let the state line (16 for 20, 160 yards) fool you. Nebraska wants to be better than this. GRADE: D+
Run defense
Nebraska only suited up eight defensive linemen and primarily played with two inside linebackers, but you can’t carp much with the result against the run. NU’s front didn’t get knocked too far out of gaps, and OSU’s running backs — not a JK Dobbins in the bunch — didn’t run loose often. Justin Fields was the Buckeyes’ best ball carrier on scrambles. The line played with technique and ‘backers didn’t consistently overrun plays. NU gave up 222 rushing yards, but only 4.6 yards per carry. GRADE: C+
Pass defense
Nebraska won’t play a better quarterback than Fields this year or, by the looks of it, next year. He’s a smooth operator with a natural knack for feeling pressure, and he’s throwing to some seriously good receivers. Those guys were open. A lot. Fields didn’t have a ton of tough throws because Nebraska played not to give up the big, ugly bomb. NU’s secondary had a few busts — the worst one didn’t hurt them when Chris Olave dropped a sure TD pass — but mostly kept Buckeye receivers in front of them. Fields generally eluded NU’s pass rush with ease and frequency, but the Huskers did sack him three times with nicely called pressure packages. GRADE: C-
Special teams
Pretty good! Nebraska only took a few chances in the return game — that’s fine, since fair catches served NU better. William Przystup, as NU’s new punter, did a bang-up job, averaging 48 yards per boot. NU did surprisingly well on its kickoff unit, as Connor Culp, who also hit a field goal, has a knuckleball kickoff that baffled Buckeye returners twice inside their own 10-yard line. Other teams can go to school on that thing but, for an afternoon, it looked pretty good. GRADE: B
Game Management and Playcalling
There was perhaps one glaring error on Saturday: Picking up a delay of game penalty to start a second-quarter drive. NU trailed 17-14 at the time, and the play killed any momentum Nebraska might have gained from there. Should Scott Frost have gone for a fourth-and-short in the first half? Perhaps. It didn’t burn the Huskers, though. Frost will have tougher coaching tests in 2020 when Nebraska has a better chance to win. Two targeting penalties will keep defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams out for the first half of next week. GRADE: C
Overall
Nebraska showed some fire early, found a little something with its run game and bowed up against a great Ohio State offensive line. NU doesn’t have OSU’s offensive skill — that’s glaringly true at this point — and the Huskers need better quarterback play in the pass game. Special teams functioned pretty well. The Buckeyes were the better team, the better team won, and Nebraska, if it cuts down on its turnovers and penalties, can grow from this. GRADE: C-