Husker Roster Review: Who was inactive? What's the injury update?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two key defenders and a heralded receiver didn’t play for Nebraska on Saturday while the Huskers had to weather various stretches of the game without injured players.

Inside linebacker Luke Reimer — a former walk-on from Lincoln North Star who earned a scholarship this fall — didn’t travel with the team, nor did junior college transfer receiver Omar Manning, who coach Scott Frost indicated earlier in the week might not make the trip to Columbus.

Meanwhile, juco transfer defensive lineman Jordon Riley traveled but didn’t dress because of nagging minor injuries, according to a report from the Husker Sports Network.

The game’s most serious injury occurred early in the second quarter. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez found tight end Jack Stoll for 15 yards over the middle, but the senior tight end took a hit to the knee and had to be helped off the field. He didn't come back, and Frost didn't have an immediate update on his status after the game.

Other players left briefly only to return. Defensive lineman Ben Stille went out briefly in the first half after a hit. Center Cam Jurgens went down before intermission but settled back in as the second half went on. Will Farniok snapped the ball on NU’s final drive of the second quarter.