Husker running back Gabe Ervin undergoes season-ending knee surgery

Nebraska true freshman running back Gabe Ervin had surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, running backs coach Ryan Held said after practice Tuesday.

Held said Ervin, the Huskers' first true freshman running back to start a season opener, is doing “good” after surgery and receiving support from teammates. He finishes the season with 37 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Ervin got hurt on a second-half run against the Sooners, pulling at his right knee as soon as he hit the turf. Scott Frost said Monday that it was a patellar tendon injury.

In Ervin’s absence, Rahmir Johnson, Markese Stepp, Sevion Morrison and Jaquez Yant appear next in line.

Held said Yant has improved his stock as he’s lost weight and kept to a diet plan prescribed by NU nutrition director Dave Ellis.

Johnson, buried on the depth chart before the season, took a difficult meeting with Held to heart and improved.