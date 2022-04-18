Husker running backs: Search continues for Nebraska's No. 1 RB this fall

The World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska spring season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of spring while glancing forward to the 2022 season.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

Today's group is...

RUNNING BACKS

Spring recap

Nebraska began practicing in February without a defined No. 1 at running back and ended spring ball the same way. But smaller developments — which could become big ones in the fall — peppered the weeks of workouts.

Jaquez Yant showed up with increased stamina and a slimmer look after dropping from 250 pounds last season to 232.

Rahmir Johnson settled into a leadership role as the resident veteran at the position.

Junior-college transfer Anthony Grant impressed teammates and coaches alike with his speed, shiftiness and vision — “I’ve seen him hit a gap when it’s not even developed yet,” one defender said.

All worked under new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, who often repeated his vow that Husker rushers will be the hardest workers in the country.

If nothing else, NU backs showed a diversity in skill set that should prove valuable situationally when the plays begin to count.

Key injuries headed into summer

Freshman Gabe Ervin continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered during the Oklahoma game last September that sidelined him during spring workouts.

He's on track to be one of as many as eight scholarship running backs on the roster this fall and has an uphill battle at playing time after missing valuable reps under a new position coach.

Proving his explosiveness has returned will be job one — he was well-rounded enough in his college debut to beat out three other backs still on the roster.

Spring game standout

The one-hand touch format made evaluation almost impossible — the top backs had no ability to shake off tackles, stiff arm defenders or churn through a scrum — but Anthony Grant was responsible for the only first-half touchdown when most of the first- and second-teamers were still playing.

His 60-yard end-zone sprint was notable even if much of the defense thought he was touched and the 2021 NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year finished with 69 yards on six carries.

They said it

“One bell cow will probably emerge. ... When I start a drill, I would love to see three guys fighting to be the first one up. Then I know we’re in a place we need to be. If we only have one, then I didn’t do a good job. ... There’s enough talent in that room that I should be able to develop and we should be able to get at least 2-3 of them out of there.” — Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite

“We played great. We looked like dogs out there — I ain’t gonna lie. Like Coach (Applewhite) always says, he’s trying to build diamonds and burst pipes. He built some diamonds for sure. I think we looked good out there all spring.” — Running back Rahmir Johnson

Key stat

Three. Number of times in the Big Ten era (11 seasons) that running backs finished as Nebraska’s top two rushers.

More carries appear available this year if NU indeed scales back the quarterback attempts with a new starter and new offensive coordinator.

Average star rating

Who’s coming this summer

Ajay Allen was a signing-day flip from TCU and had serious recruiting interest from around the country — watch for him to be a factor when fall camp begins.

Emmett Johnson from Minneapolis also arrives following a decorated prep career that included being named his state’s Mr. Football.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M transfer Deondre Jackson affirmed again this month he intends to join the Huskers in the weeks ahead after committing in January and working to get his academics in order.

What’s next

Running back as much as any position is a what-have-you-done-lately role.

Summer conditioning is the chance for the Huskers to stay or get healthy and prepare their bodies for the looming Big Ten meat grinder.

Remember how thin the position was in late November last year? Nebraska is at the other extreme now with as many as eight scholarship backs on track to be on the roster by this summer.

Expect some attrition as the transfer portal revs up yet again.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.