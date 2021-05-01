Husker running backs seize opportunity to impress at Nebraska spring game

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s most uncertain position group showed well in front of 36,400 in Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Nine running backs had a carry as the White team beat the Red 21-20.

Running backs coach Ryan Held said Wednesday that most of the running backs were out for at least a few practices this spring — a consequence of having the most physically taxing spring thus far in Scott Frost’s tenure, according to the coach.

Held and Frost need one of the running backs to take the starting roll. Judging from the spring game, the competition is close and fierce.

Marvin Scott, a second-year freshman, rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. The 5-foot-9, 210-pounder had a breakaway 39-yard run.

This spring, he tried emulate other successful Husker backs.

“Just working on breakaway speed, been working on my strength, too," Scott said. "Because I know Devine Ozigbo, he was big, and trying to work on my acceleration like Ameer Abdullah."

The Floridian said he is constantly thinking about the competition in his position group, and it inspires him to work harder.

