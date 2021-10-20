Husker safety Deontai Williams will be 'out for a little bit' with knee injury

LINCOLN — Nebraska safety Deontai Williams will be week to week after suffering a “minor” knee injury on an interception against Minnesota, Scott Frost said Wednesday.

“He’ll probably be out for a little bit, but he’ll definitely be back this year,” Frost said.

In Williams’ absence, Myles Farmer becomes the No. 2 safety alongside Marquel Dismuke. When asked who might become the No 3 safety, Frost said “we’ll see.”

Frost said Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez was banged up entering the Minnesota game — which affected the way NU planned its run game — but Martinez came out "clean" injury-wise. Frost said he’ll be as healthy as he’s been this season for the Purdue game.

NU running back Rahmir Johnson has to pass concussion protocol before playing Purdue, Frost said, but the starter has been in meetings all week.

