Husker safety Myles Farmer receives Blackshirt after first start of season
FOOTBALL

Adam is joined by a special (hockey loving) guest to predict the Huskers game against Ohio State.

Nebraska has officially added another Blackshirt.

Third-year safety Myles Farmer received the coveted jersey given to first-team NU defenders this week, the team announced Thursday on social media.

Myles Farmer

Myles Farmer

Farmer made his second career start and first of the season last weekend against Purdue, collecting six tackles while filling in for the injured Deontai Williams. Farmer has long been a key and reliable backup for the Huskers, appearing in 18 career games.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said this week that the 6-foot-1, 200-pound defender enjoyed a better “game flow” than he usually would as a reserve, logging a career-high 85 snaps against the Boilermakers. He gave up three receptions for 31 yards on four targets.

“I don’t think any of us had a doubt Myles was going to go in there and operate,” Chinander said. “Guys go in (as a) first-time starter, everybody makes a mistake in every game. He probably made a few. But he operated pretty well.”

Nebraska occasionally adds Blackshirts during the season. Cornerback Quinton Newsome received his last month.

Farmer is in line to start again Saturday against Ohio State if Williams continues to sit out recovering from a knee injury.​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

