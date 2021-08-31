Husker sellout streak survives thanks to 'Red Carpet Experience' for underserved children

LINCOLN — Nebraska football’s 375-game sellout streak at Memorial Stadium will last at least one more week.
A group of anonymous boosters purchased thousands of tickets for economically underserved children across the state through a program called the "Red Carpet Experience," which was developed by NU in the last month, Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts told The World-Herald on Tuesday.
The idea was initiated by Lawrence Chatters, NU’s new senior associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion. It will allow children in the eighth grade or younger, along with parents or guardians, to attend the Husker game against Fordham and get a free lunch as well.
Alberts said most of the 2,600 available tickets are part of Fordham’s 3,000-ticket allotment that went unsold to Rams’ fans.
“We have an awful lot of young people who just don’t have access to enjoy Husker athletics — particularly Husker football — because the experience is outside of their economic circumstances,” Alberts said. “I heard from a whole lot of our donors and others who very, very much passionately wanted to keep the sellout streak alive.”
Husker boosters have been buying the last remaining tickets for years to prolong the sellout streak, and Alberts said he wanted to see the tickets actually get used. So he pitched the Red Carpet Experience to a small group of donors “who loved it” and bought the tickets at a group rate “so they can distribute them to young men and young women who ordinarily might not have a chance to experience Husker football.”
Alberts said NU now needs help from nonprofits, Boys and Girls Clubs and other statewide mentoring organizations in connecting the tickets to children in Lincoln and elsewhere. Those interested in helping can contact Chatters by email (drchatters@huskers.com) or phone (402-472-3011).
Nebraska’s application of the program will be NCAA-compliant, and may be “a little bumpy” this weekend, Alberts said.
“The first game, it’s going to be a process, we’ll be learning,” Alberts said. “Next game, there’s more of a military focus, but we think we have interested donors who want to participate with our brand who may not normally get a chance to do so.”
Nebraska has not sold out the rest of the home games this season, and tickets remain available for the other six starting with the Sept. 11 Buffalo game.
“This is going to be a weekly grind,” Alberts said. “We’ll have to work very hard, and I want to give a lot of credit to Dr. Chatters for his vision and for the rest of our team to trying to execute that vision. ... There’s a whole subset, cohort of people where this experience is beyond their reach. We have donors passionate about being able to provide that opportunity.”
Alberts said he won’t announce a sellout unless Nebraska actually sells all of its tickets. That includes any unused allotment from the opposing school’s fans. Previously, unused tickets from opponents had been considered sold, since Nebraska had to hold them back from sale.
“That’s not how I’m handling it,” Alberts said, adding that NU was “close” to having a sellout without Fordham’s returned allotment.
Nebraska’s streak started in 1962 — the first season of former coach Bob Devaney. The chances of any team coming close to NU are slim after Notre Dame's sellout streak ended at 273 games in 2019.
The sellout streak took a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic and the Big Ten's mandate that no fans outside of players' family be allowed to attend games. There are no such restrictions in 2021 from the Big Ten or the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, so Nebraska had to sell all of its tickets to get a sellout.
It has done so for this week's game against Fordham — and should get some new fans in the stadium as well.
“I think it’s a wonderful endeavor,” Alberts said.
