Husker sellout streak survives thanks to 'Red Carpet Experience' for underserved children

Alberts said NU now needs help from nonprofits, Boys and Girls Clubs and other statewide mentoring organizations in connecting the tickets to children in Lincoln and elsewhere. Those interested in helping can contact Chatters by email (drchatters@huskers.com) or phone (402-472-3011).

Nebraska’s application of the program will be NCAA-compliant, and may be “a little bumpy” this weekend, Alberts said.

“The first game, it’s going to be a process, we’ll be learning,” Alberts said. “Next game, there’s more of a military focus, but we think we have interested donors who want to participate with our brand who may not normally get a chance to do so.”

Nebraska has not sold out the rest of the home games this season, and tickets remain available for the other six starting with the Sept. 11 Buffalo game.

“This is going to be a weekly grind,” Alberts said. “We’ll have to work very hard, and I want to give a lot of credit to Dr. Chatters for his vision and for the rest of our team to trying to execute that vision. ... There’s a whole subset, cohort of people where this experience is beyond their reach. We have donors passionate about being able to provide that opportunity.”