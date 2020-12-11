Husker seniors have 'seen a lot together' — and they're going out as friends

More than four years and 60 pounds ago, Ben Stille arrived at Nebraska as a fresh-faced local teenager ready to make the jump from Husker fan to Husker player.
The Ashland-Greenwood graduate came as part of coach Mike Riley’s first full recruiting class in 2016, heralded by many as a top-25 group packed with promise. Stille couldn’t help but imagine how far it might go.
Now, in the stretch run of his senior year, the 295-pound defensive lineman thinks back on one of the first things NU staffers told the newcomers: Take a look around, because many of the guys here now won’t be leaving with you on Senior Day.
“You don't really believe it,” Stille said. “You don't really think too much about it, but it's crazy. This group of seniors, I love them all to death. I think all the adversity we've faced has brought us all really close together. One word, I'd say, is really resilient. The resiliency these guys have shown over the last five years has been impressive.”
Saturday is Senior Day, and what was once a 21-man scholarship class has been whittled to eight following a coaching change, departures and retirements. Seventeen seniors will take the walk inside a mostly empty Memorial Stadium before facing Minnesota. The group is a cobbling of transfers and holdover recruits, veteran captains and walk-ons who never played. It has a sixth-year Nebraska player, some first-year ones and everything in between.
Mostly, it features survivors. Guys who love football and each other. Only one — outside linebacker JoJo Domann — has played a snap in a bowl game wearing Husker red. Each could have left, and maybe even considered doing so. Instead they chose to embrace the grind despite precious little external payoff.
“We are tough guys, we've been through a lot here,” fifth-year cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said. “The guys that are still here stuck through it. Just continue to wake up every morning and chip at it, be a tough guy and in tough times. Everybody in my senior group right now deserves a round of applause for everything that they have been through and just being able to make a good situation out of times that weren't always so good.”
The pandemic, already touching nearly every aspect of the season, will complicate the seniors’ farewell too. Saturday might not even be their last home game — the Big Ten may decide to schedule a to-be-determined crossover contest in Lincoln on Dec. 19. Beyond that, all have the option to return in 2021 because of the NCAA-mandated eligibility freeze.
In a sense, having a choice robs them of closure.
“I’m trying not to cry," Bootle said. "I don’t think about it too much.”
To a man, Husker seniors say they’ve given little thought to their future. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said that’s a smart approach — the pregame injury to redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer last week is a reminder of how quickly things can change. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander figures the extra year of eligibility could be a blessing in disguise to help returners develop even more for a chance at the NFL.
If Nebraska is able to finish the season on a winning streak and above .500 for the first time in four years, that could affect some thinking as well.
“That decision’s going to have to be for the best for them and it can’t be a decision that I make,” Fisher said. “One thing about it: They do listen to me, though. I’ll give them the best advice at that time that I can.”
Perhaps the senior most likely to be an NFL draft pick is left tackle Brenden Jaimes, whose 39 straight starts are already a school record for an offensive lineman. He’s the only senior who was a member of the ill-fated 2017 class — only seven others still remain on the team — and easily the most productive of the cycle.
While most of his fellow signees moved on, Jaimes trusted Frost and offensive line coach Greg Austin. Both are main reasons why he stayed, the Texas native said, even when he could have gone pro after last season.
“I wanted to show that I was loyal,” Jaimes said. “I really had no reason to transfer. For the guys that did, they've had a lot of success so everyone has their reasons. I wanted to come to Nebraska to be at Nebraska and be a part of tradition like no other. And I feel like I've done that.”
Two others were once Class of 2015 prospects. One, reserve offensive lineman Christian Gaylord, earned a medical hardship in 2019 and dedicated this season to his father, Scott, who died in a car crash last year. The other, starting safety Deontai Williams, is in his third campaign in Lincoln after the Florida native arrived as part of Frost’s first recruiting class as a junior college transfer.
The group features three juco additions including inside linebacker Will Honas and running back Dedrick Mills, both multi-year starters. Other transfers are walk-ons in receiver Levi Falck (South Dakota), Jared Bubak (Arizona State) and kicker Connor Culp (LSU). Culp — who has made 12 of 13 field goals this season — isn’t listed among the Senior Day honorees, a possible hint that he intends to return for 2021.
Nebraska’s seniors hail from 13 states. Stille is the lone in-state scholarship player, joined by fifth-year walk-on receiver Ty Chaffin (Burwell) and Bubak (Lincoln Christian).
Eight seniors already held undergraduate degrees before the season — safety Marquel Dismuke, offensive lineman Matt Farniok, tight end Jack Stoll, Domann, Bootle, Stille, Williams and Gaylord.
Many potentially outgoing seniors have walked memorable paths. Bootle was discovered at a satellite camp in Miami — “I was a nobody,” he said this fall. Domann overcame multiple ACL surgeries and a position change to become NU’s most indispensable defender. Dismuke is the last and most successful member of the short-lived “Calibraska” movement.
Collin Miller arrived as a defensive end, moved to both linebacker spots and became a captain this fall as the Blackshirts’ vocal leader. Farniok, from South Dakota, is a two-year captain and shifted inside from right tackle to right guard in the offseason. Stoll, in his fifth year, quickly became known for his leadership in the locker room and his flowing mullet. Offensive guard Boe Wilson, another fifth-year player, has played through injuries to make 23 career starts and now is in a time share at left guard.
Brian Perez — a third-year walk-on who has yet to appear in a game — will go down as the first player from Iowa Western to join the roster following a mid-season tryout.
“They banded together as a team and a group,” Chinander said. “They got through probably one of the strangest times in their lives.”
Most of the seniors have consistently faced tough questions as the Huskers have gone 24-31 since 2016. Frost called them “tough” and “resilient,” major parts of the growth the team has demonstrated in recent weeks.
Stille has another word for them — friends. However bumpy the ride has been, the 20-somethings grew up with each other and refused to let circumstances tear them apart.
“These older guys, we’ve been through a lot together,” Stille said. “We've seen a lot together. We've been through a lot of adversity together, and we have a lot of trust with one another. That really makes it enjoyable to play together when you can trust your guys, young or old, just to do their job.”
Nebraska football's 2020 senior class
