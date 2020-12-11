Husker seniors have 'seen a lot together' — and they're going out as friends

If Nebraska is able to finish the season on a winning streak and above .500 for the first time in four years, that could affect some thinking as well.

“That decision’s going to have to be for the best for them and it can’t be a decision that I make,” Fisher said. “One thing about it: They do listen to me, though. I’ll give them the best advice at that time that I can.”

Perhaps the senior most likely to be an NFL draft pick is left tackle Brenden Jaimes, whose 39 straight starts are already a school record for an offensive lineman. He’s the only senior who was a member of the ill-fated 2017 class — only seven others still remain on the team — and easily the most productive of the cycle.

While most of his fellow signees moved on, Jaimes trusted Frost and offensive line coach Greg Austin. Both are main reasons why he stayed, the Texas native said, even when he could have gone pro after last season.

“I wanted to show that I was loyal,” Jaimes said. “I really had no reason to transfer. For the guys that did, they've had a lot of success so everyone has their reasons. I wanted to come to Nebraska to be at Nebraska and be a part of tradition like no other. And I feel like I've done that.”