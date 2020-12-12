Husker seniors share their last moment together in Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN — The memories rushed through Dicaprio Bootle’s mind a the group of Nebraska seniors huddled following a 24-17 loss. Good times. Hard times. But mostly, how much everyone there meant to him.

“More love than anything else,” Bootle said. “Just feeling the love and just knowing there was a lot of love around me between players, coaches, faculty, staff, everybody.”

Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann enjoyed a strong home finale, making seven tackles and breaking up a deep pass downfield. The empty stadium was “a little ironic,” he said, emphasizing the family that have been there for him from the beginning and the players and staff with him now.

“We’re disappointed in the result today,” Domann said. “But our time here at Nebraska hasn’t been about winning and losing. The adversity that we’ve faced, this senior class and the guys that were able to make it through it to be here today, that’s what I’m proud of. And the brotherhood that we’ve formed and the men we’ve become in the process, that’s what it’s about. We were sharing that moment. Last time in Memorial, it was special.”