Husker signing day provides a glimpse of the many changes to come for Scott Frost

LINCOLN — National signing day felt almost familiar.
Scott Frost's relaxed demeanor Wednesday suggested this was a welcome vibe. The last two-plus months for the Huskers were anything but business as usual, a chaotic stretch that included five staff hires and 10 transfer additions as part of 28 total scholarship newcomers for the 2022 cycle.
Settled behind his usual podium on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium, Frost dished with reporters for nearly half an hour on all of it.
“Seems to be some energy injected into everything we’re doing because of some of the new faces,” Frost said of the Huskers, who are in winter conditioning before spring practices start Feb. 28. “… We feel like we’re putting some pieces together that are going to fit well with the team that we already have and give us a chance to work with them and try to get better. So we’re excited about it.”
Nebraska had already secured most of its class before Wednesday. It signed 14 high school and junior college players in the December period, and nine of 10 transfers are already enrolled in classes.
But Wednesday brought flashes of the drama that used to accompany the college football holiday celebrated annually on the first Wednesday in February before early signing became an option.
The Huskers put an exclamation point on an 18-player class ranked 41st nationally by the 247Sports composite. NU flipped a pair of offensive skill players who had been committed to other Power Five programs for months.
Running back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana) pivoted from TCU to Big Red. His own Instagram live feed cut out as he entered his high school auditorium, so new NU running backs coach ended up breaking the news of his commitment with a victory tweet.
“I think he’s a guy that can potentially do everything that we need a running back to do,” Frost said. “I’m really impressed with his quickness and ability to make somebody miss in short space and in the hole.”
Two hours later in the Atlanta area, top-50 receiver Janiran Bonner (pronounced Ja-NAH-ran) backed off his longtime Georgia Tech pledge during a ceremony broadcast live on ESPN2. He donned a Nebraska camouflage hat to show he'd be a Husker.
Frost said Bonner became a target after he didn’t sign in December. Assistant coaches Sean Beckton and Mickey Joseph sealed the deal.
“You put on his tape and it takes you about two plays to realize his athletic ability," Frost said.
Though the finish felt like the theatrics of signing days past, the process to get this far reminded of the ongoing seismic shifts within the sport.
Teams used to fill roster holes from the junior college ranks, Frost said. Now there are more than 1,000 players to sift through in the transfer portal. While schools can’t participate in NIL deals for players, that new reality — which became legal last summer — has become a significant factor in recruiting. Nebraska was active in the portal and brought in a school-record 17 midyear additions overall.
“Everything’s changing,” Frost said. “I think other than the new coaching faces this is where it’s going. There are so many kids getting in the portal, so many changes, people jumping around. I expect this year will be the new normal going forward.”
Staff hires add to what will be a transitionary spring ahead. Position battles abound, but more pressing is the coalescing of a group of coaches with a wide range of backgrounds and experience. Frost’s assistants from last season — most of whom he had worked with for years — could all speak in shorthand with each other, though Frost conceded that wasn’t always the best environment to produce “fresh ideas.”
The dynamic is reversed now, he said. Coaches have to get on the same page about all the lingo — down to details like line calls on offensive or defensive looks, protection changes and routes — then get the returning and new players there too.
“It’s really like learning a language and it’s like learning sign language when we’re signaling the plays in,” Frost said. “So we’ve got to get our coaches comfortable with our terminology and married as much as we can, and then the kids are going to have to learn a few new things too. That’s a process. We won’t be completely done with that for a long time.”
But that’s what is coming ahead of Frost’s fifth five season that in many ways feels like a new start.
Leaders are also taking hold, particularly at quarterback where the void left by three-time captain Adrian Martinez is already being filled by Texas transfer Casey Thompson, who has taken the offensive line for an evening out and organized players-only throwing sessions in his short time in Lincoln.
That position battle and others will play out in the coming months, Frost said. Let the best man win. It’s the kind of change he’s most accustomed to handling amid an offseason of radical shifts.
“It’s been fun to be in a room with guys coming from different places with a little different slant on things and trying to put it all together,” Frost said. “I’m really comfortable with where it is — we have a lot of work to do.”
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
Mike Dawson, defensive front
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
