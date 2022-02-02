Husker signing day provides a glimpse of the many changes to come for Scott Frost

Teams used to fill roster holes from the junior college ranks, Frost said. Now there are more than 1,000 players to sift through in the transfer portal. While schools can’t participate in NIL deals for players, that new reality — which became legal last summer — has become a significant factor in recruiting. Nebraska was active in the portal and brought in a school-record 17 midyear additions overall.

“Everything’s changing,” Frost said. “I think other than the new coaching faces this is where it’s going. There are so many kids getting in the portal, so many changes, people jumping around. I expect this year will be the new normal going forward.”

Staff hires add to what will be a transitionary spring ahead. Position battles abound, but more pressing is the coalescing of a group of coaches with a wide range of backgrounds and experience. Frost’s assistants from last season — most of whom he had worked with for years — could all speak in shorthand with each other, though Frost conceded that wasn’t always the best environment to produce “fresh ideas.”