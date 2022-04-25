Husker special teams: Nebraska's third phase got an overhaul with a new coach and athletes

The World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska spring season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of spring while glancing forward to the 2022 season.

Today's group is...

SPECIAL TEAMS

Spring recap

No part of Nebraska’s program needed a makeover more than special teams.

The third phase got one with a new coach in Bill Busch, an analyst last year with more colorful anecdotes than anyone on NU’s staff and the first assistant under coach Scott Frost to be designated solely to that part of the game.

The Huskers also overhauled personnel — they brought in Power Five transfers Trey Palmer and Tommi Hill to become immediate contenders in what had been a benign return game while adding accomplished specialists in Brian Buschini (FCS punter of the year at Montana) and kicker Timmy Bleekrode out of Furman.

Nebraska is aiming to have more starters on special teams too, with many position groups now required to be involved.

While specific coverage and return units won’t be firmed up until the fall, resetting the cultural foundation was step one for an area that has cost Big Red multiple games every season under Frost.

Key injuries headed into the summer

None.

Among returning specialists, only long snappers Cameron Pieper (field goals, extra points) and Cade Mueller (punts) endured injuries last year.

The recovery of key players at various other positions — like offensive line and tight end — will add depth to coverage and return units in the fall.

Spring game standout

Buschini.

The best punter in his subdivision last season boomed seven first-half punts, wowing the Memorial Stadium crowd with a wind-aided 63-yard boot in his first attempt.

He averaged 40.3 yards per kick in all.

The afternoon wasn’t perfect — one punt went just 14 yards — but symbolized a fresh start after unpredictability defined the position for NU in 2021.

They said it

“If you’re not playing special teams, if you’re not contributing on special teams, it’s going to be very hard for you to play defense for me or for these coaches here that I work for. Let me just tell you, it would have to take our special teams coach to say, ‘Hey, we don’t need you on this right here,’ in order for those guys not to be on special teams and I don’t know if that’s going to happen any time soon.” — Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher

“Especially after a year like last year where you leave three or four games on the table with special teams alone, there is a sort of competition. Guys want that because obviously it’s losing us games. There is a lot of competition right now to get on those spots.” — Linebacker Grant Tagge

Key stat

128th. Nebraska’s 2021 ranking, among 130 Division I teams, in special teams efficiency according to ESPN’s formula based on the unit’s point contribution to the team’s scoring margin on a per-play basis.

Only Mississippi State and Temple were worse across the board.

Who’s coming this summer

Bleekrode is the scholarship addition at kicker and immediately becomes the favorite after making 15 of 18 field-goal attempts last year at Furman.

A touted walk-on kicker, Charlie Weinrich, also joins the fray.

Other potential returner candidates could include incoming 2022 signees like receivers Decoldest Crawford or Janiran Bonner, running back Ajay Allen and defensive back Malcolm Hartzog.

What’s next

Continue to look forward.

It’s not hyperbole to suggest special teams cost the Huskers a bowl game last year — singular disastrous punt plays swung games against Michigan State and Iowa while a blocked extra point returned for a score at Oklahoma was another gut punch. But that’s all academic now.

A new coach and new key contributors mean the sins of the past don’t have to endure as a fresh culture takes hold.

Nebraska may even get back to having a star special-teams playmaker or two, with risers like John Bullock, Phalen Sanford and Grant Tagge finding their niches in the details of the coverage and return units.

