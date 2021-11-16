Husker specialists have been in a 'slump' — but the best advice comes from each other

LINCOLN — In recent weeks, Nebraska coach Scott Frost has seen kicker Chase Contreraz miss three field goals.

Two of those misses came in the Ohio State game.

Even when NU’s specialists excel in practice, they struggle when the kicks count. The way Frost and special teams coordinator Mike Dawson see it, there’s not much coaches can say to placekickers and punters who spray the ball at the wrong time.

“It’s funny," Frost said Monday. "I’ve talked to Coach Dawson about it and a couple of other guys on staff, and everywhere I’ve been as a coach — and they’ve been as a coach — the advice you get is don’t say a word to the specialists."

The specialists have plenty of advice for each other though.

“Everybody’s a critique to everyone,” kickoff man Brendan Franke said. “Everybody’s got a little something. … We’re all trying to get each other better, because at the end of the day the best guy plays, so everybody’s trying to get everybody to be that guy.”

Franke has been the bright spot among the specialists. He’s booted 62% of his kickoffs for touchbacks, and NU has allowed just 19.53 yards per kickoff return this season. That ranks 10th in the Big Ten but a respectable 47th nationally.