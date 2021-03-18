Husker spring football preview: Five position battles to watch

Nebraska coach Scott Frost returns his most experienced team in 2021, and several positions seem fairly set headed into spring camp.

Here are five positions that aren’t, providing a launching point to discuss where NU can get better for next season thanks to intense competition.

Wide receiver: This will be fun to watch. The team’s top 2020 wideout, Wan’Dale Robinson, transferred in the offseason, and the top returnees — including freshmen Zavier Betts and Alante Brown, and walk-ons Levi Falck, Wyatt Liewer and Oliver Martin — didn’t have enough catches to cement themselves as locks to start. Frost felt iffy enough about the position that he signed Montana transfer Samori Touré, an FCS All-American in 2019. Blue-chip junior college transfer Omar Manning, who battled injuries and health matters in 2020, will have the benefit of a full spring camp, as will Will Nixon, who suffered a knee injury last summer and missed the season. This whole group, which may include incoming freshman Thomas Fidone, is taller and longer. How well do they run routes? Can they run past safeties?