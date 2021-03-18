Husker spring football preview: Five position battles to watch

Nebraska coach Scott Frost returns his most experienced team in 2021, and several positions seem fairly set headed into spring camp.
Here are five positions that aren’t, providing a launching point to discuss where NU can get better for next season thanks to intense competition.
Wide receiver: This will be fun to watch. The team’s top 2020 wideout, Wan’Dale Robinson, transferred in the offseason, and the top returnees — including freshmen Zavier Betts and Alante Brown, and walk-ons Levi Falck, Wyatt Liewer and Oliver Martin — didn’t have enough catches to cement themselves as locks to start. Frost felt iffy enough about the position that he signed Montana transfer Samori Touré, an FCS All-American in 2019. Blue-chip junior college transfer Omar Manning, who battled injuries and health matters in 2020, will have the benefit of a full spring camp, as will Will Nixon, who suffered a knee injury last summer and missed the season. This whole group, which may include incoming freshman Thomas Fidone, is taller and longer. How well do they run routes? Can they run past safeties?
Interior offensive line: Center Cam Jurgens, the new owner of a “Beef Jurgy” player logo, is expected to start again so long as his snapping issues have been resolved. The guard spots on either side of him will be competitive. Freshman Ethan Piper started for much of last season, but he’ll get pushed by juniors Trent Hixson, Matt Sichterman and Broc Bando, sophomore Nouredin Nouili, and perhaps freshman Brant Banks, who can slide to guard if needed. Incoming 6-foot-6, 320-pound freshman Henry Lutovsky, as stout as any of them, will get a look too. Good athleticism is important. So is avoiding penalties.
Cornerback: Cam Taylor-Britt’s return for a fourth season saved Nebraska the trouble of finding two starting corners, and since NU tends to be comfortable leaving JoJo Domann on the field as a nickelback, the Huskers may be able to get away with a shorter depth chart than usual. Opposite Taylor-Britt, Quinton Newsome may have a slight edge, since he played in 2020 while Braxton Clark — 6-foot-4 and lanky — missed the season with a shoulder injury. Nadab Joseph, a blue-chip junior college recruit who spent all of 2020 acclimating to NU’s academic and practice rigors, should press for playing time too. Position coach Travis Fisher emphasizes technique and ball skills. Newsome isn’t quite as long as Clark, but he’s pretty smooth. Joseph is the wild card.
Inside linebacker: Here’s a good kind of competition. Will Honas and Luke Reimer return as starters, and Honas — probably NU’s best inside ‘backer in 2020 — likely wins a starting job. Reimer, who’s battled a variety of injuries since joining the program, will compete with Nick Henrich — who can play outside linebacker too — and Northern Iowa transfer Chris Kolarevic. Reimer is faster than Henrich and Kolarevic, but he can also get caught on the wrong side of a block. A good group in 2020 will improve in 2021.
Punting and kickoff duties: No need to belabor NU’s struggles in these two areas. The Huskers ranked 111th in net punting and 106th in starting field position differential. Among punters, Daniel Cerni comes off injury to compete with William Przystup. Nebraska will likely have an open competition for kickoff duties, even as kicker Connor Culp returns.