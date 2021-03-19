Husker spring football preview: Seven breakthrough players to watch

Spring practices are a critical time for players to show their improvement and move up the depth chart. This is especially true after last spring was mostly lost to the pandemic.
Here are seven “spring forward” Huskers for whom the upcoming weeks aren’t necessarily make-or-break — no need to indulge hyperbole — but are definitely important as they look to carve out key roles for 2021 and beyond.
Logan Smothers, quarterback: The second-year talent out of Alabama has been with the team more than 18 months. He traveled to every road game last season and listened in with coaches on a headset during games. But the former track sprinter didn’t get the opportunity to flash his abilities last spring or fall as the No. 3 QB behind Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey. Now McCaffrey is gone and the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Smothers is an injury away from being the main man behind center. How he performs into May could shape the position for years to come. Either he thrives and settles in as Martinez’s heir apparent, or he doesn’t and NU explores the transfer portal for more depth.
Rahmir Johnson, running back: The former three-star prospect from New Jersey hasn’t been able to earn regular playing time in two seasons, totaling 36 touches for 139 yards. With starting running back Dedrick Mills gone, handoffs are up for grabs among five freshman scholarship rushers and sophomore USC transfer Markese Stepp. If Johnson used the offseason to get stronger and quicker off the line, he’ll be in the mix. With so many other young challengers, this might be his best remaining shot at earning a feature role.
Will Nixon, receiver: Nebraska fans may not know much about the son of Carolina Panthers assistant coach Jeff Nixon despite a standout prep career in Texas. The 2020 signee was perhaps the least-touted of the Huskers’ receiver additions and suffered an ACL injury last summer that kept him out all season. Now he’s back and part of a receiver group with little returning production. Projected as more of a slot threat, the 5-11, 185-pounder could quickly become a change-of-pace pass catcher among a group of taller options on the outside. Already with a year in the system, he could take off quickly.
Omar Manning, receiver: Manning is another man of mystery at wideout after arriving in Lincoln last summer to much fanfare from recruiting services. NU coach Scott Frost was excited too, saying the 6-4, 225-pound junior college transfer “looks different than anybody I’ve ever coached.” But Manning appeared in just one game last fall and didn’t register a catch. Coaches often cited health reasons for the absence — unclear whether those were physical, mental or a mix of both — and now the pass catcher must prove he’s ready to return to regular action. If he’s a consistent participant in spring workouts, the fall outlook for him and Nebraska’s passing game gets considerably brighter.
Noa Pola-Gates, safety: Pola-Gates would have been in the conversation to start this fall had seniors Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke elected not to return in 2021. They did come back, though, which means the hard-hitting defender out of Arizona will likely settle in as a top backup with Myles Farmer. Injuries have held back Pola-Gates early in his college career, but things could turn quickly for the former four-star recruit who was one of the surprise additions from the 2019 class. At the very least, his audition for 2022 starts now.
Pheldarius Payne, defensive end/outside linebacker: Payne produced in his first year out of junior college, playing in every game with 21 tackles and a pair of pass breakups. He did so with little advance time to learn the defensive schemes or benefit from NU’s strength training and nutrition programs. The Huskers recruited the 6-3, 260-pounder to pressure the passer, and he appears equipped to do it coming off the line of scrimmage on a tackle’s outside shoulder. But Payne is also physical enough for coaches to experiment with him in different roles, and that can only hasten his rise.
Nadab Joseph, cornerback: The heralded juco product joined Nebraska late last summer but appeared in just two games, as eligibility issues and then injuries limited his on-field time. Now there’s a starting cornerback job available, and he’ll have a chance to earn it through what will be one of NU’s more fascinating spring competitions with Braxton Clark, Quinton Newsome and Tamon Lynum. With three years of eligibility remaining, this spring could be Joseph's jumping-off point to becoming a multiyear starter, or it could keep him buried in a group of talented defensive backs.