Husker spring football preview: Seven breakthrough players to watch

Will Nixon, receiver: Nebraska fans may not know much about the son of Carolina Panthers assistant coach Jeff Nixon despite a standout prep career in Texas. The 2020 signee was perhaps the least-touted of the Huskers’ receiver additions and suffered an ACL injury last summer that kept him out all season. Now he’s back and part of a receiver group with little returning production. Projected as more of a slot threat, the 5-11, 185-pounder could quickly become a change-of-pace pass catcher among a group of taller options on the outside. Already with a year in the system, he could take off quickly.

Omar Manning, receiver: Manning is another man of mystery at wideout after arriving in Lincoln last summer to much fanfare from recruiting services. NU coach Scott Frost was excited too, saying the 6-4, 225-pound junior college transfer “looks different than anybody I’ve ever coached.” But Manning appeared in just one game last fall and didn’t register a catch. Coaches often cited health reasons for the absence — unclear whether those were physical, mental or a mix of both — and now the pass catcher must prove he’s ready to return to regular action. If he’s a consistent participant in spring workouts, the fall outlook for him and Nebraska’s passing game gets considerably brighter.