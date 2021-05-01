Husker spring game notes: Samori Touré settling in at Nebraska, impressed with Omar Manning

LINCOLN — Samori Touré took a look around at the Memorial Stadium crowd and smiled. Saturday was the biggest reminder yet to the receiver that he made the right decision coming to Nebraska.

The graduate transfer from Montana gave Big Red fans reason to be excited too. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder caught three balls for 47 yards, highlighted by a 27-yard grab over the middle from Adrian Martinez on the game’s first drive. He added a 19-yard snag on the next possession to help set up a field goal.

More than his own performance, though, Touré said he was impressed at the major improvement the receivers collectively showed in the spring. Reps and reps and reps are the only way to get better, he said, and everyone got them as they built chemistry with Martinez and his backups. Now they have the summer ahead to continue their work.

“We’re all getting closer,” Touré said. “I think it’s starting to show on the field and I’m excited for the fall.”

Another recent newcomer, Omar Manning, has impressed Touré behind the scenes. Manning — who made three receptions for 24 yards Saturday — flanked Touré at times Saturday in a matchup that Touré figures will give defenses trouble in the future.