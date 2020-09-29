Husker target John Howse IV commits to Vanderbilt

One of the top defensive backs on Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting board, John Howse IV, committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound corner from Brentwood, Tennessee — a suburb of Nashville — picked the Commodores over Nebraska, Michigan and Boston College, among other schools.

The consensus three-star prospect had reportedly taken his own tour of Lincoln and NU’s campus over the summer.

The Huskers have four defensive backs committed for the 2021 class in Koby Bretz, Malik Williams, Lardarius Webb Jr. and Marques Buford. NU currently has 13 scholarship defensive backs on the roster, and none will lose a season of NCAA eligibility this season because of a COVID-19 pandemic exception.

NU currently has 18 commits in its 2021 class.

