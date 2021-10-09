Husker tight end Austin Allen receives Brook Berringer Memorial Scholarship

LINCOLN — Nebraska tight end Austin Allen was presented with the Brook Berringer Memorial Scholarship in a pregame ceremony.
Among the criteria considered to earn the scholarship includes involvement in community service along with high ideals, excellent character and integrity.
Berringer was a member of the 1994 and 1995 national championship teams before he was killed in a plane crash on April 18, 1996.
No khakis for Harbaugh
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh emerged from beneath the South Stadium stands about 50 minutes before kickoff to take the field for warmups with a group of his Wolverines.
While Harbaugh brought his signature intensity, the article of clothing he is most famous for was still in his suitcase.
Nebraska fans along the west sideline fence immediately noticed Harbaugh wasn’t wearing his signature khaki slacks, instead going with a pair of navy-blue pants — no pleats — and a brown belt.
The fans in red weren’t going to let Harbaugh off the hook without throwing out a few "where are your khaki pants?" inquiries.
Brushing those aside, Harbaugh put on a pair of receivers gloves to catch passes from his four quarterbacks. First he began catching the ball for starting quarterback Cade McNamara while he played catch with backup QB J.J. McCarthy.
Then the former Michigan and Indianapolis Colts quarterback was catching passes for all four quarterbacks who traveled to Lincoln — McNamara, McCarthy, Dan Villari and Alan Bowman — at three different stations on the east side of the field.
Next it was time for Harbaugh to use the whistle he was wearing around his neck. Players from all position groups moved to their stations while Harbaugh tooted to signal the changes. He then supervised the basic warmup drills for the next several minutes.
Harbaugh’s hands-on approach continued as he had one of the position groups move 15 yards north to get more distance between that group and the running backs doing their drills near the goal line.
Harbaugh freed himself from his supervisory duties just long enough to have a brief handshake and hello with Nebraska coach Scott Frost near midfield.
Lights out
Before Nebraska left the locker room to begin the Tunnel Walk, all the lights inside Memorial Stadium went out.
On purpose.
The lights that illuminate the field for night games were turned off to let the fans know it was about time for the team to emerge from the locker room.
If for some reason the lights didn’t come back on right away — they did — a few minutes of the game could have been played in the dusk.
The gentle twilight that engulfed the stadium brought back memories of afternoon games that ended before dark before the lights were first used at Memorial Stadium in 1986.
Good sport, bad sport
In a matter of minutes early in the first quarter, there were a pair of interactions by Michigan players that would be placed at opposite ends of the sportsmanship spectrum.
The first was a textbook example of good sportsmanship. Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin fielded a punt return after signaling for a fair catch with two Michigan defenders in the vicinity.
Wolverine defensive back DJ Turner waited several seconds for Martin — who used to play for Michigan — to return the football back to one of the officials. With a sincere smile on his face, Turner wanted to shake hands with Martin for making a good catch, and the two exchanged pleasantries before heading to their benches.
That good gesture was followed moments later after the Wolverines stopped Nebraska on fourth down inside the 5-yard line on the Huskers’ first drive.
Michigan defensive tackle Donovan Jeter began pointing and yelling one particular profanity at Nebraska fans in the front rows of the stands near the 50-yard line. Husker fans declined to return fire, leaving Jeter standing there to ponder his use of four-letter words.