Husker tight end Austin Allen receives Brook Berringer Memorial Scholarship

Then the former Michigan and Indianapolis Colts quarterback was catching passes for all four quarterbacks who traveled to Lincoln — McNamara, McCarthy, Dan Villari and Alan Bowman — at three different stations on the east side of the field.

Next it was time for Harbaugh to use the whistle he was wearing around his neck. Players from all position groups moved to their stations while Harbaugh tooted to signal the changes. He then supervised the basic warmup drills for the next several minutes.

Harbaugh’s hands-on approach continued as he had one of the position groups move 15 yards north to get more distance between that group and the running backs doing their drills near the goal line.

Harbaugh freed himself from his supervisory duties just long enough to have a brief handshake and hello with Nebraska coach Scott Frost near midfield.

Lights out

Before Nebraska left the locker room to begin the Tunnel Walk, all the lights inside Memorial Stadium went out.

On purpose.

The lights that illuminate the field for night games were turned off to let the fans know it was about time for the team to emerge from the locker room.