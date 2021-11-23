Husker tight end Austin Allen's final game will be Nebraska vs. Iowa

Nebraska’s record-setting tight end will play the final game of his college career Friday.

Fifth-year junior Austin Allen announced his intention to move on to pro football in a 90-second video on social media Tuesday evening. In it he thanked coach Scott Frost, position coach Sean Beckton and Nebraska fans for coming along side him as he went from a tall and skinny prospect from Aurora to a likely NFL draft pick next spring.

“Knowing that I’ll never put on the scarlet and cream again breaks my heart,” Allen said in the video. “But know I left everything out there on the field for you guys.”

Allen is coming off a seven-catch, 143-yard performance Saturday at Wisconsin, setting the school mark for receiving yards in a game by a tight end in the process. His 36 catches for the season are also the most in a season by a Husker tight end. Allen has 547 receiving yards on the season, 13 shy of the NU record of Junior Miller from 1978.

Allen has appeared in 43 career games (23 starts) with 63 catches and three touchdowns. He’s one of the few remaining members of Nebraska’s 2017 class, the last by former coach Mike Riley.