Husker tight end Jack Stoll won't return for another season

Nebraska’s most veteran tight end is moving on.
Fifth-year senior Jack Stoll announced Monday he won’t be back with the Huskers in 2021, instead shifting his attention to preparing for the NFL draft.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder from Lone Tree, Colorado, thanked former coach Mike Riley and his staff along with current head coach Scott Frost and his assistants for his experience in Lincoln.
“It has been an unbelievable ride that has resulted in the greatest experience in my life,” Stoll wrote in part. “I would not trade my five years here for anything in the world.”
Injuries limited Stoll in his final college campaign. He made his 25th consecutive start in the opener against Ohio State but suffered a knee injury during that game. He finished with seven catches for 89 yards one year after leading NU tight ends with a career-high 25 grabs for 234 yards.
For his career, Stoll played in 43 games and made 61 catches for 657 yards and six scores. He was also a regular on multiple special teams units.
Stoll quickly became a team leader when Nebraska made a coaching change after the 2017 season, prompting Frost to name him specifically for his work helping other Huskers adjust the following year. Known at times for his flowing mullet, Stoll was among NU’s best blockers and a regular participant in interview sessions with media.
A well-stocked tight end room remains despite Stoll’s departure. That includes juniors Austin Allen — who was the team’s second-leading receiver with 18 grabs for 236 yards this year — Travis Vokolek and Kurt Rafdal. NU also signed three tight ends in the 2021 recruiting class, including the nation’s top-rated tight end prospect in Thomas Fidone of Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
All seniors could theoretically return following the pandemic-related eligibility freeze in 2020.
Stoll is the fourth of Nebraska’s 18 seniors to publicly signal his future intentions. Inside linebacker Collin Miller (retiring), longtime starting left tackle Brenden Jaimes (NFL) and reserve interior offensive lineman Boe Wilson (transferring) have already said they won’t be Huskers next season.
Thank you Nebraska! It’s been real✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/DJItLPHrOn— Jack Stoll (@StollJack) December 28, 2020