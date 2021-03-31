 Skip to main content
Husker tight end Kurt Rafdal enters transfer portal after four seasons at Nebraska
FOOTBALL

Husker tight end Kurt Rafdal enters transfer portal after four seasons at Nebraska

Kurt Rafdal

Kurt Rafdal played in 26 games over four seasons with the Huskers but faced a lot of competition at a crowded tight end position.

 RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Sean Beckton expects huskers to have one of the "top tight end groups in the country"

Nebraska absorbed its first attrition of the spring Wednesday as tight end Kurt Rafdal entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound Indiana native spent the last four years with the Huskers, appearing in 26 games with six catches for 77 yards. He caught one pass in each of the last two seasons, including a grab for one yard in 2020.

Tight end has become one of the most veteran positions on offense for Nebraska even after senior Jack Stoll opted to turn his attention to the NFL in the offseason. Junior playmakers Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek also played more prominent roles in last year’s abbreviated campaign, and touted freshmen Thomas Fidone and James Carnie joined this winter. Creighton Prep’s AJ Rollins is another 20201 signee who will come aboard this summer.

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton called Rafdal “steady” for the Huskers on Wednesday before the news came out.

“He’s a guy that’s been kind of buried over the years with Jack Stoll and then Travis (Vokolek) coming in last year,” Beckton said. “He’s one of those guys that does his job on a daily basis. Everybody forgets about him, but when he gets in there he just makes plays when he’s in practice. We’ll see.”

Asked about athletes who stick with a program despite playing-time challenges, Beckton said everyone has their own decisions to make.

“Obviously we don’t want to lose anybody," Beckton said. "But if they jump in the portal, we’ve got to find the next man to step up and get the job done.”​

