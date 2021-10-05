Husker tight end Thomas Fidone returns to practice after knee injury in spring

Husker tight end Thomas Fidone, a touted freshman from Council Bluffs, suffered a knee injury last week that will require surgery, but Scott Frost hopes he may still be able to play at some point this season.
Tight end Thomas Fidone, who suffered an ACL tear in spring camp, returned to practice Monday, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said.
Fidone was the highest-rated recruit in Nebraska’s 2021 class.
He has no immediate timetable to return to games, but NU coaches have suggested they’d like him to play in four games this season. If Fidone does that, he'll still retain his redshirt.
“He looks great,” Lubick said. “His rehab’s gone faster than expected. He’s done a great job (there), he’s done a great job of staying in the game mentally. I hope he can go soon."
NU’s two top tight ends — Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek — have battled issues this season, requiring Nebraska to go down its depth chart to walk-ons Chancellor Brewington and Nate Boerkircher. Starting left tackle Teddy Prochazka even played some tight end against Ohio State.
“Now you have a more conditioned room of guys who can play and spell (other) guys,” Lubick said.
Photos: Nebraska football faces Northwestern
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson celebrates a second quarter 23-yard run for a first down against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for his second touchdown of the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is lifted in the air after scoring his second touchdown of the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson sacks Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille celebrates a stop against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson scores a touchdown late in the second quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann celebrates a stop against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann drills Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann and Garrett Nelson celebrate a sack against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant breaks free on a long run during the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant breaks free on a long run during the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a deep pass to Samori Toure against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure catches a deep pass in front of Northwestern's Coco Azema during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure runs after catching a deep pass against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) and Adrian Martinez (2) smiles together before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 02, 2021.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Sichterman, left, and Cam Jurgens get read for a second-quarter play against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nouredin Nouili, left, and Teddy Prochazka block Northwestern in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost smiles as his team celebrates a touchdown late in the second quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by Nebraska's Ben Stille (95), Damion Daniels (93) and Luke Reimer (28) in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) passes the ball in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) takes down Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) and causes a fumble that was grabbed by Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) celebrates a fumble he recovered in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) celebrates a fumble he recovered in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (12) hands the ball off to Evan Hull (26) in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) passes the ball in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp (33) kicks an extra point in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) rushes in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) pushes Northwestern's Andrew Clair (11) out of bounds in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans line the sidewalk as the Huskers arrive to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Cornhusker marching band and a baton twirler perform before the football team arrives to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Teddy Johnson, 5, from left, Solomon Roberts, 6, and Jack Johnson, 4, all of Omaha, cheer on the Huskers as they arrive to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Solomon celebrated his 6th birthday at the game.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska football team does their Unity Walk through the student tailgate section before their game against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A baton twirler performs before the Huskers arrive to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Cornhusker marching band performs on campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska football team does their Unity Walk through the student tailgate section before their game against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, right, and the Huskers arrive to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans line the sidewalk as the Huskers arrive to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Dori Lubman, left, and Nikki Brueggemann wait for the start of the Nebraska and Northwestern game by the Nebraska Union on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jackson Gilbert, 14, plays catch outside of Memorial Stadium before the start of the Nebraska and Northwestern game on Saturday. Gilbert is from Algona, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska arrives at Memorial Stadium ahead of the Northwestern game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Jurgens (51), JoJo Domann (13), and Ty Robinson (99) arrive to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Erik Chinander watch during pregame warmups before the Northwestern game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez and Logan Smothers work through pregame drills as Scott Frost looks on before the Northwestern game.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaeo Akana watches warmups before the Nebraska vs Northwestern game.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dylan Raiola and Tausili Akana watch warmups before the Nebraska vs Northwestern game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dylan Raiola and Tausili Akana watch warmups before the Nebraska vs Northwestern game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Scott Frost talks with Teitum Tuioti, Tausili Akana and Dylan Raiola before the Huskers game vs Northwestern.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost meet before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball recruit Omaha Biliew stands on the sideline before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) warms up with his team before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost smiles with referees before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball recruit Simeon Wilcher stands on the sideline before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball player Bryce McGowens stands on the sideline before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball recruit Chase Clemmons stands on the sideline before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Students wait for the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers runs for third-quarter yards against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure catches a third-quarter touchdown pass in front of Northwestern's A.J. Hampton, Jr. on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers pitches the ball to Jaquez Yant against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pyrotechnics help start the fourth quarter of Nebraska versus Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pyrotechnics help start the fourth quarter of Nebraska versus Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson tries to rally the crowd in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich pressures Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski on a fourth-down incomplete pass in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost hugs Zavier Betts afer he ruas 83-yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Zavier Betts runs 83-yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wave shamrocks to promote game in Ireland next year in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts hugs Head Coach Scott Frost after they defeated Northwestern 56-7 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson greets kids in the northwest corner of Memorial Stadium after defeating Northwestern football 56-7 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) smiles with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald following the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A fire show during a blackout between the third and fourth quarters of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) competes in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Sevion Morrison (28) powers through the middle for a touchdown in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Sichterman (70), Trent Hixson (75) and Ethan Piper (57) play the offensive line in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer (85), Bryce Benhart (54) and Matt Sichterman (70) look to the sideline in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning (5) walks off the field following the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's William Przystup punts the ball 84 yards in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska grabs the ball after an 84-yard punt by William Przystup (90) in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Braxton Clark (11) and JoJo Domann (13) bring down Northwestern's Stephon Robinson, Jr. (5) in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) runs up the middle in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) gets a grip on Northwestern's Anthony Tyus III (27) in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) rushes and moves away from Northwestern's Brandon Joseph (16) in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) is bookended by Northwestern players in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Will Nixon (12) is brought down by Northwestern's Bryce Jackson (22) in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Masker (18) grabs the snap in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Zavier Betts (15) stretches out for the ball alongside Northwestern's A.J. Hampton, Jr. (11) in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick walks off the field following the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) walks off the field following the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (12) passes the ball in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost smiles as his team celebrates a touchdown late in the second quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson sacks Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Zavier Betts celebrates his touchdown with Austin Allen and Rahmir Johnson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure hauls in a long touchdown pass during the third quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Evan Hull is taken down by Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt, Luke Reimer and Pheldarius Payne during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's William Przystup celebrates with Nick Henrich after drilling a long punt against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's William Przystup is greeted after drilling a long punt against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas recovers a fumble against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
