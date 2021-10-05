 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker tight end Thomas Fidone returns to practice after knee injury in spring
0 comments
topical top story
FOOTBALL

Husker tight end Thomas Fidone returns to practice after knee injury in spring

Husker tight end Thomas Fidone, a touted freshman from Council Bluffs, suffered a knee injury last week that will require surgery, but Scott Frost hopes he may still be able to play at some point this season.

Tight end Thomas Fidone, who suffered an ACL tear in spring camp, returned to practice Monday, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Fidone was the highest-rated recruit in Nebraska’s 2021 class.

He has no immediate timetable to return to games, but NU coaches have suggested they’d like him to play in four games this season. If Fidone does that, he'll still retain his redshirt.

“He looks great,” Lubick said. “His rehab’s gone faster than expected. He’s done a great job (there), he’s done a great job of staying in the game mentally. I hope he can go soon."

NU’s two top tight ends — Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek — have battled issues this season, requiring Nebraska to go down its depth chart to walk-ons Chancellor Brewington and Nate Boerkircher. Starting left tackle Teddy Prochazka even played some tight end against Ohio State.

“Now you have a more conditioned room of guys who can play and spell (other) guys,” Lubick said.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A miracle in the Champions League: FC Sheriff beats Real Madrid

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert