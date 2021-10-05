Husker tight end Thomas Fidone returns to practice after knee injury in spring

Tight end Thomas Fidone, who suffered an ACL tear in spring camp, returned to practice Monday, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said.

Fidone was the highest-rated recruit in Nebraska’s 2021 class.

He has no immediate timetable to return to games, but NU coaches have suggested they’d like him to play in four games this season. If Fidone does that, he'll still retain his redshirt.

“He looks great,” Lubick said. “His rehab’s gone faster than expected. He’s done a great job (there), he’s done a great job of staying in the game mentally. I hope he can go soon."

NU’s two top tight ends — Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek — have battled issues this season, requiring Nebraska to go down its depth chart to walk-ons Chancellor Brewington and Nate Boerkircher. Starting left tackle Teddy Prochazka even played some tight end against Ohio State.

“Now you have a more conditioned room of guys who can play and spell (other) guys,” Lubick said.

