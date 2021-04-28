 Skip to main content
Husker tight end Thomas Fidone suffers knee injury, will undergo surgery
FOOTBALL

Thomas Fidone

Thomas Fidone, a Council Bluffs Lewis Central grad, arrived at Nebraska as one of the top-rated recruits in the country for the 2021 class.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker tight end Thomas Fidone, a touted freshman from Council Bluffs, suffered a knee injury last week that will require surgery, but Scott Frost hopes he may still be able to play at some point this season.

LINCOLN — The top-rated player from Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class will miss the spring game and at least part of the fall season after suffering a knee injury, Scott Frost said Wednesday.

Thomas Fidone injured the knee during a non-contact drill in practice last week and will undergo surgery Thursday, Frost said. The freshman tight end and early enrollee out of Council Bluffs Lewis Central had been steadily trending upward in the last month, coaches and players said, as he learned the offense and adjusted to the speed of college football.

Fidone is the only player Frost expects to be unavailable because of injury at the start of fall camp.

“The best chance would be to get him back in the middle of the season and play some games down the stretch," Frost said.

Fidone had been playing behind juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, though coaches have said he likely would have been on the field some this fall. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder was a borderline five-star recruit and the No. 1 tight end in his class, according to multiple services, choosing the Huskers over multiple blue-blood programs.

Allen said Wednesday that Fidone has been soaking up the offense this spring. He often texts him after 10 p.m. with questions.

“A lot of times I just wanted to say, ‘Thomas, go to bed!’” Allen said. “He’s going to be a great player.”

In a Twitter post, Fidone said: "I will be back. Bigger, faster and stronger! I can promise you that! Every setback is set to have a major comeback!"

Frost said Fidone’s last two practices before the injury were especially impressive. At NU’s open practice earlier this month he flashed his considerable catch radius and downfield speed during drills.

“Thomas is a super-talented guy," Frost said. "Gosh, he cares as much as anybody out there. Put those two things together, it’s going to big places.”

