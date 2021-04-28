Husker tight end Thomas Fidone suffers knee injury, will undergo surgery

LINCOLN — The top-rated player from Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class will miss the spring game and at least part of the fall season after suffering a knee injury, Scott Frost said Wednesday.

Thomas Fidone injured the knee during a non-contact drill in practice last week and will undergo surgery Thursday, Frost said. The freshman tight end and early enrollee out of Council Bluffs Lewis Central had been steadily trending upward in the last month, coaches and players said, as he learned the offense and adjusted to the speed of college football.

Fidone is the only player Frost expects to be unavailable because of injury at the start of fall camp.

“The best chance would be to get him back in the middle of the season and play some games down the stretch," Frost said.

Fidone had been playing behind juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, though coaches have said he likely would have been on the field some this fall. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder was a borderline five-star recruit and the No. 1 tight end in his class, according to multiple services, choosing the Huskers over multiple blue-blood programs.

Allen said Wednesday that Fidone has been soaking up the offense this spring. He often texts him after 10 p.m. with questions.