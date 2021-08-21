Husker walk-on Austin Jablonski enters transfer portal

A state title winner in hoops and dual-threat quarterback at Lincoln Pius X, Husker walk-on receiver Austin Jablonski announced Saturday he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Jablonski didn’t not play during his two seasons on campus and will have four years of eligibility remaining at a new school.
Growing up, Jablonski attended games at Memorial Stadium.
"Being born and raised here, I feel like it's every kid's dream to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers," Jablonski said in May 2019.
His senior year at Pius, he tossed 20 touchdowns and run for nine. He finished with 2,399 all-purpose yards in 10 games for the Thunderbolts, who lost in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
