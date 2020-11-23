Husker WRs say improving downfield passing game starts with practicing better

Nebraska's passing game was a messy struggle in a 41-23 loss to Illinois, as quarterback Luke McCaffrey tossed three interceptions and missed several open receivers downfield.
McCaffrey didn't talk to reporters Monday, but wide receivers Kade Warner and Wan'Dale Robinson did. Both said the receivers didn't get open enough or practice hard enough last week to achieve full success.
"Throughout the game plan, our young guys did a good job learning it, and I think that's the biggest key for a lot of them, because they have the athletic ability and talent to succeed," Warner said. "So I think all of our young guys knew the plays. For the most part we knew what we were supposed to do.
"There's just some effort things we have to fix. That's the biggest key I saw in the game, from young guys all the way up to me. I think there's some effort plays that we can fix, that we've been detailing in practice."
Warner said they're making sure to run routes full speed in practice.
"Last week in practice, we didn't do a good enough job running our routes full speed in practice and getting our depth and building that trust with the quarterback in practice," Warner said. "And if you don't build that trust then, there's no way you're going to have it in the game.
"So in practice now, we're doing better at getting to our depth, and getting there with speed, so the quarterback can trust us, and the line can still protect for that long. Because it all starts with us. If we don't get there on time, the quarterback's got to hold it too long, the line's got to protect for way too long. It doesn't really work."
Robinson echoed Warner's comments about running full speed "to get the chemistry going with the quarterbacks to have confidence throwing the ball down the field."
Why weren't NU receivers running routes at full speed in practice?
"It wasn't that we weren't, it was just there were some instances, there were dropped balls, things were not working out the way they should have, just not everyone practicing the way everybody should have. That was kind of an all-around effort. It wasn't just us running routes, it was a little bit of everything."
Robinson said defenses have done a good job of taking him away in some situations, including on short screens and other passes.
On his TV show Sunday night, Scott Frost said NU's "timing was just off" in the pass game.
"We're playing a lot of young players on offense — that's not an excuse, but we've got to get the timing to make sure those things are on time," Frost said. "We did have some guys open and didn't get them the ball. We've got to go throw the ball down the field better as an offense to open everything else up."
