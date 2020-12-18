Husker yards tracker: Despite nine penalties, Nebraska left Rutgers with a win

Despite a first half filled with penalties and giving the football away four times, Nebraska left Piscataway with a victory, losing all three phases of hidden yards.

“The details and special teams, the ball security, the dumb penalties have cost us all year,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “We'd have a better record right now if we weren't doing things like that to ourselves, and it's hard to overcome those things in any game, much less than the Big Ten. We were able to overcome it tonight. But we're a good enough football team to win a lot of games if we don't do those things, and we gotta get them stopped.”

Turnovers: Rutgers wins

Many football teams don’t expect to win when they turn the ball over four times. But Nebraska did.

The Huskers put the ball on the ground three times on their first drive alone, ending with an Adrian Martinez lost fumble. The Scarlet Knights turned that into a 35-yard field goal.

Two possessions later, Martinez rushed for 8 yards on first-and-10, but defensive back Naijee Jones forced Martinez to fumble, which was recovered by the Scarlet Knights.