Husker Yards Tracker: Minnesota capitalized on two Husker turnovers

LINCOLN — Untimely penalties hurt both Big Ten teams, but it was the excellent starting field position and two turnovers that did Nebraska in on Saturday, losing 24-17 to Minnesota.
“I thought the guys were ready to play. We just didn't execute very well,” Scott Frost said after the game. “And I thought we played well enough defensively to win the game. We didn't execute very well on offense — certainly didn't catch any breaks — but we got to play better than that. I give (Minnesota) credit. That's a team you have to get ahead of.”
Turnovers: Minnesota Wins
Two turnovers proved to be one of the most fatal aspects of Nebraska’s loss, as Minnesota both capitalized on both with touchdowns.
In the two snaps that Luke McCaffery took at quarterback on Saturday, he threw the ball twice.
On his second throw in the first quarter, the redshirt freshman missed tight end Austin Allen low and in. In an attempt to get a hand on the ball, Allen tipped the ball up, and it was intercepted by a diving Tyler Nubin of Minnesota, giving the Gophers great field position at the NU 37-yard line.
Three plays later, Gopher running back Mohamed Ibrahim rushed up the middle for a 26-yard touchdown.
Late in the third quarter, Minnesota’s Boye Mafe hit Adrian Martinez from behind during a throw, jarring the football loose and giving Minnesota a short field on the Husker 40. Once again, the Gophers punched the ball in the end zone.
Nebraska also avoided disaster on the first play of the game, however. Adrian Martinez threw a backward pass to Wan’Dale Robinson, which the receiver couldn’t catch but was able to recover on the ground with a Minnesota defender in hot pursuit.
“You just can't start games that way,” Frost said. “We try to execute something simple — that we think is going to get yards for us, positive yards for us on first down. You complete it 40 times in practice all week and it's a little off, and it's a horrible way to start the game.”
The play resulted in a nine-yard loss.
Penalties: Minnesota wins
In a game with relatively few penalties, there were some big ones that did damage to both teams. Ultimately, Minnesota felt less damage, which is why the Gophers maintain a slight edge in this category.
Game officials flagged the Gophers three times for 20 yards. A false start and defensive holding didn’t mess with P.J. Fleck’s team much. However, an offsides penalty could have been a game changer had Minnesota’s defense not held up.
Late in the fourth quarter with NU trailing 24-14, Minnesota stopped the Huskers on its 19-yard line. Nebraska kicker Connor Culp kicked a 37-yard field goal, but Gopher’s Benjamin St-Juste was flagged for being offside. The Huskers elected to take points off the board and to continue the drive.
Two plays later, Adrian Martinez dove into the end zone on a 12-yard draw. But it was brought back after Ethan Piper was penalized for a holding penalty, leaving the Huskers a long third-and-18. Frost again called on Culp to kick a field goal after Nebraska didn’t convert on third down. He delivered, but not after a minute drained off the clock.
Also, late in the second quarter, a replay review deemed that Cam Taylor-Britt had committed a targeting penalty during a hit on Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. Taylor-Britt was subsequently disqualified from the contest, and the Gophers got a new set of downs after failing to convert on third-and-14. Minnesota scored two plays later.
In all, Nebraska totaled three penalties for 32 yards, while Minnesota's three account for 20 yards lost.
Starting Field Position: Minnesota Wins
Starting field position — in large part thanks to the other hidden yards categories — was the biggest win for the Gophers on Saturday.
Minnesota scored touchdowns on drives of 35, 75 and 39 yards. The Gophers also kicked a 36-yard field goal. The three short fields stemmed from Husker miscues — whether that be an interception, 8-yard punt or fumble.
Nebraska, on its last possession, started on the 50-yard line. Other than that, the Huskers were thoroughly beat in starting field position.
