Husker Yards Tracker: Minnesota capitalized on two Husker turnovers

LINCOLN — Untimely penalties hurt both Big Ten teams, but it was the excellent starting field position and two turnovers that did Nebraska in on Saturday, losing 24-17 to Minnesota.

“I thought the guys were ready to play. We just didn't execute very well,” Scott Frost said after the game. “And I thought we played well enough defensively to win the game. We didn't execute very well on offense — certainly didn't catch any breaks — but we got to play better than that. I give (Minnesota) credit. That's a team you have to get ahead of.”

Turnovers: Minnesota Wins

Two turnovers proved to be one of the most fatal aspects of Nebraska’s loss, as Minnesota both capitalized on both with touchdowns.

In the two snaps that Luke McCaffery took at quarterback on Saturday, he threw the ball twice.

On his second throw in the first quarter, the redshirt freshman missed tight end Austin Allen low and in. In an attempt to get a hand on the ball, Allen tipped the ball up, and it was intercepted by a diving Tyler Nubin of Minnesota, giving the Gophers great field position at the NU 37-yard line.

Three plays later, Gopher running back Mohamed Ibrahim rushed up the middle for a 26-yard touchdown.