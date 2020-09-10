Huskers acquire own rapid COVID testing through UNMC partnership

The first test, administered in the middle of the week, is a more sensitive PCR test that detects the presence of COVID-19 viral RNA. The second antigen test is administered the night before a game.

Any student-athlete who test positive off of the antigen test, Koepsell said, can then get a confirmation PCR test, the results of which can be processed quickly if needed. The combination of a PCR and antigen test, Koepsell said, represents a rational approach utilizing multiple tests.

“If you’re doing strictly antigen testing, you may want to do three per week,” Koepsell said. “If you’re doing antigen testing and PCR, one of each per week. But then there’s the discomfort of these tests. You feel it for awhile. Having three nasal swabs a week would be very uncomfortable and lead to bloody noses.”

Three leagues — the ACC, Big 12 and Conference USA — are requiring three tests per week. Lambrecht said, to the best of his knowledge, those schools were using two antigen and 1 PCR test per week. Health departments in various locations, Lambrecht said, have differing levels of comfort with contact tracing, so schools have to find “suitable” testing approaches that fit the area. Pac-12 schools, for example, will begin to conduct daily antigen tests as part of the league’s deal with Quidel.