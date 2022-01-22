Huskers add cornerback Omar Brown from Northern Iowa

One of the most highly regarded cornerbacks at the FCS level is coming to Nebraska.
Omar Brown — the FCS defensive freshman of the year in 2019 — committed to the Huskers on Saturday after leaving Northern Iowa through the transfer portal Jan. 18. He is the seventh defensive back NU has added this offseason.
Nebraska students have until Tuesday to enroll in classes for the semester, meaning Brown will be on campus right away and immediately eligible to participate in spring practices. He would become the program-record 17th midyear arrival this cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defender has two seasons of eligibility left.
He was a major recruit for UNI out of Minneapolis North High School, choosing the Panthers over other FCS and Division II suitors. The former three-star prospect broke out as a true freshman, logging 77 tackles and six interceptions. He played in seven games both in the abbreviated 2021 spring campaign — making 30 tackles — and last fall, when he collected 33 tackles and an interception before getting injured.
His best game was at Iowa State when he had eight tackles and a forced fumble.
“I like guarding good receivers,” Brown told Panther Sports Talk during his freshman year. “It’s fun, especially when the ball goes up in the air. I like it because I know I’m going to get it.”
Nebraska's secondary is undergoing a renovation under position coach Travis Fisher.
Gone are three starters — safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, and corner Cam Taylor-Britt — and transferring reserves Nadab Joseph and Malik Williams. Other new acquisitions on campus now are junior college products DeShon Singleton and Javier Morton, 2022 safety signee Jaeden Gould, and Arizona State corner transfer Tommi Hill. Other high school DB signees set to arrive this summer are Malcolm Hartzog and Jalil Martin.
Returning corners in the mix this spring include 2021 starter Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark, Marques Buford, Tamon Lynum and Tyreke Johnson. Other scholarship safeties on the roster are Myles Farmer, Noa Pola-Gates, Isaac Gifford and Koby Bretz.
Brown is Nebraska’s 11th portal addition this offseason and among nine set to be in the mix this spring.
Big Red dipped into the FCS talent pool last month by landing FCS punter of the year Brian Buschini (Montana) and kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman). In 2021, NU secured contributors from that level in Northern Iowa linebacker Chris Kolarevic and Montana receiver Samori Touré.
Former NU receiver Levi Falck — who was a Husker the last two seasons after four years at South Dakota — said last fall that brand names like Nebraska would do well to pay attention to the best players in the lower football subdivision.
“Recruiting’s a tricky thing,” Falck said. “Obviously the FBS schools aren’t going to catch every single top talented guy. Some guys are going to fly under their radar. Some guys were injured during high school and have to go the FCS route. I think maybe some people underestimate the talent at the FCS level.”
