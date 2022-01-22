Huskers add cornerback Omar Brown from Northern Iowa

One of the most highly regarded cornerbacks at the FCS level is coming to Nebraska.

Omar Brown — the FCS defensive freshman of the year in 2019 — committed to the Huskers on Saturday after leaving Northern Iowa through the transfer portal Jan. 18. He is the seventh defensive back NU has added this offseason.

Nebraska students have until Tuesday to enroll in classes for the semester, meaning Brown will be on campus right away and immediately eligible to participate in spring practices. He would become the program-record 17th midyear arrival this cycle.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defender has two seasons of eligibility left.

He was a major recruit for UNI out of Minneapolis North High School, choosing the Panthers over other FCS and Division II suitors. The former three-star prospect broke out as a true freshman, logging 77 tackles and six interceptions. He played in seven games both in the abbreviated 2021 spring campaign — making 30 tackles — and last fall, when he collected 33 tackles and an interception before getting injured.

His best game was at Iowa State when he had eight tackles and a forced fumble.