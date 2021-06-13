Huskers add Ohio State transfer defensive back Tyreke Johnson

LINCOLN — Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said this spring he believes his players can comprise the best secondary in the country in 2021.

If that’s the case, the Huskers’ best got a little better Sunday as Tyreke Johnson, a defensive back transfer from Ohio State, announced his decision to join the Huskers. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder logged eight tackles over the last two seasons for the Buckeyes, who annually produce NFL draft picks from their secondary.

Johnson, a five-star signee in 2018, redshirted that year — OSU’s starting corners were first-round draft picks — and played sparingly in 2019 and 2020.

He announced his transfer this spring. It’s not known what other schools, if any, Johnson visited. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson prepped at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, the same high school as current starting NU safety Deontai Williams.