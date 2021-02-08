Huskers add three to football staff who have history with Scott Frost or Nebraska

Scott Frost announced Monday the addition of three new staff members to the Nebraska football program.

Marcus Castro-Walker will replace Ron Brown as the director of player development. Bill Busch will return to Nebraska as a defensive analyst. And Keanon Lowe will serve as an offensive analyst.

“The three men we have added to our staff will all impact our program in a positive way,” Frost said in a press release.

Castro-Walker's role will involve overseeing many off-field responsibilities for Nebraska's players. Frost said in the past that he wants the person in that role to be able to coordinate with various departments at the university, including compliance, academics and housing.

Castro-Walker previously held a similar role for Frost at Central Florida, and spent the last four years at Arizona State.

This will be Busch's third stint as a coach at Nebraska. He was a graduate assistant from 1990-93, then he was an assistant from 2004-07 with duties that included coaching outside linebackers, safeties and special teams.

Busch, whom Frost said "understands what it takes to win at Nebraska," spent the last three seasons at LSU.