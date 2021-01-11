Huskers add transfer WR Samori Touré, an FCS All-American from Montana

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s search and struggle with finding and developing quality receivers has led to an FCS transfer.

Samori Touré, who caught 87 passes at Montana in 2019 to earn All-America honors, announced Monday he will play his final season at Nebraska. The Huskers get a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder who caught 13 touchdowns and set school records for catches in a season and yards in a game.

Touré had 155 catches for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns over three seasons for the Grizzlies. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Touré was recruited to Montana by Bob Stitt, the Tecumseh, Nebraska, native who played at Doane and served as Montana’s head coach from 2015-17.

Touré becomes one of Nebraska's most accomplished receivers along with Wan'Dale Robinson. The Huskers often used current or former walk-ons Levi Falck, Kade Warner and Wyatt Liewer for much of the season over many of their scholarship options.

Top junior college recruit Omar Manning appeared in just one game — and got one target — because of lingering health issues NU coaches were reluctant to discuss. Freshman Zavier Betts — who had 12 catches for 131 yards — had a strong close to the season, and Husker coaches remain high on youngsters Alante Brown and Will Nixon.

