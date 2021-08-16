Huskers aim to solidify depth chart this week before advancing to Illinois prep

The time for camp installs has passed. The time for scout work still looms.

This week is about solidifying the depth chart, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.

“Those are decisions that will be made this week,” Chinander said. “We need somebody to go out and grab it.”

The most pertinent battle on defense is the second corner spot, where Chinander said Tyreke Johnson, Braxton Clark and Quinton Newsome have all taken first-team reps throughout camp.

The player who claims the job will be the player who proves they are ready to tackle and force turnovers, Chinander said. Special teams contributions will factor into the decision as well.

That’s especially true for the inside linebackers, who are also still clawing for depth chart hierarchy after two weeks in camp. Chinander said he likes the look of his “top four” group, which includes Nick Henrich, Chris Kolarevic, Luke Reimer and Garrett Snodgrass. But after that, special teams will play a large role in playing time.

“Some of those guys might just have to be next guy up, even if they’re neck and neck,” Chinander said. “Because they’re on special teams. They’re on the bus. They need those reps.”