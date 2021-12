Huskers Austin Allen, Cam Taylor-Britt and JoJo Domann add more All-Big Ten honors

Huskers Austin Allen, Cam Taylor-Britt and JoJo Domann added another round of All-Big Ten honors Tuesday as chosen by the Associated Press.

Allen and Taylor-Britt made the first team, and Domann landed on the second team. Allen — also the Big Ten tight end of the year — last week made the All-Big Ten first team as voted by league media, while Taylor-Britt and Domann made the coaches' second team.

Allen and Taylor-Britt have declared for the NFL draft instead of returning for a final season at Nebraska. Domann played his sixth and final season in 2021.

In the AP Big Ten awards, Michigan State's Mel Tucker is coach of the year, Ohio State's CJ Stroud and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker share offensive player of the year, Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is defensive player of the year and Walker was also voted newcomer of the year after transferring from Wake Forest.

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon participates on the AP's All-Big Ten voting panel.

