Huskers back to morning kickoffs with Oct. 16 game at Minnesota
FOOTBALL

Huskers back to morning kickoffs with Oct. 16 game at Minnesota

Sam McKewon makes major changes in his AP Top 25 ballot with five teams jumping in and five dropping out.

After three straight night games, the Huskers will kick off in the morning against Minnesota on Oct. 16.

That Nebraska road game will start at 11 a.m. and air on ESPN2.

Nebraska's first four games of the season were all day games, and the last 11 a.m. kickoff was at Oklahoma on Sept. 18. The Michigan State, Northwestern and Michigan games all started or will start at 6 p.m. or later.

Nebraska has played 14 Big Ten games under Scott Frost that started at 11 a.m. The Huskers are 4-10 in those games.

The Minnesota game will also be Nebraska's second straight game to air on the ESPN/Disney family of networks. Michigan this weekend airs on Disney-owned ABC. The previous six games were broadcast by FOX, FS1 and BTN.

