Huskers' backup quarterback competition 'is still going on,' says QB coach Mario Verduzco

Smothers’ competitor for that job, first-year freshman Heinrich Haarberg from Kearney Catholic, stood 30 yards away during Wednesday's interviews. His physical gifts are clear, and Nebraska had no particular plans to remake his throwing motion. Haarberg’s growth has come in mastering the playbook and trusting his execution.

Verduzco said Haarberg made enough progress in the spring to convince Scott Frost he didn’t need to pursue a transfer quarterback.

“He started getting faster with his feet and going through his progressions toward the end of spring,” Verduzco said. “He was much more comfortable. And that’s starting to show up now. He’s starting to play faster.”

Smothers said he started playing faster last fall. He missed almost all of spring practice because of the pandemic.

“First spring, two practices in, and I had to go home,” Smothers said. “That’s not what I came here for. I’m glad to be in the full rhythm of things.”

Verduzco has long prioritized decision-making as the key component for who plays. He’s there to shape and refine their throwing mechanics until it becomes so natural the quarterbacks stop thinking about it. But only they can make play-by-play decisions during a game.