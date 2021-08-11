Huskers' backup quarterback competition 'is still going on,' says QB coach Mario Verduzco

LINCOLN — The jury remains out on how Logan Smothers can evade defenders in a college football game.
But in his first interview with reporters Wednesday, the Nebraska quarterback did a pretty good job of dodging queries about his throwing motion. Smothers smiled when asked specifically where he’s been struggling and what he’s been working to improve.
“The whole rhythm of throwing, from start to finish,” Smothers said. “It’s been a grind, but he’s been working with me and I trust him to get me right.”
The “he” in this equation is quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, who last spring first mentioned to reporters that Smothers needed to remake his throwing motion. Smothers has improved in that area through drill work, Verduzco said Wednesday. The second-year freshman from Alabama already had “innate vision” and a good grasp of the playbook.
Smothers has been working alongside starter Adrian Martinez during the brief portions of practice reporters have seen. That may mean something — or nothing. Verduzco, at times cryptic, said he mixes the quarterbacks around.
Does Smothers think he’s the No. 2?
“Right now, I’m working for that spot,” Smothers said. “I’m trying to beat out Adrian. It’s a competition. I want to push him to be the best he can be.”
Smothers’ competitor for that job, first-year freshman Heinrich Haarberg from Kearney Catholic, stood 30 yards away during Wednesday's interviews. His physical gifts are clear, and Nebraska had no particular plans to remake his throwing motion. Haarberg’s growth has come in mastering the playbook and trusting his execution.
Verduzco said Haarberg made enough progress in the spring to convince Scott Frost he didn’t need to pursue a transfer quarterback.
“He started getting faster with his feet and going through his progressions toward the end of spring,” Verduzco said. “He was much more comfortable. And that’s starting to show up now. He’s starting to play faster.”
Smothers said he started playing faster last fall. He missed almost all of spring practice because of the pandemic.
“First spring, two practices in, and I had to go home,” Smothers said. “That’s not what I came here for. I’m glad to be in the full rhythm of things.”
Verduzco has long prioritized decision-making as the key component for who plays. He’s there to shape and refine their throwing mechanics until it becomes so natural the quarterbacks stop thinking about it. But only they can make play-by-play decisions during a game.
“Can they make the appropriate calls, the right decisions, and process the information as fast as possible as we’re moving — that’s probably it in a nutshell,” Verduzco said, adding that what also matters is whether they can translate practice decisions to the game.
He hasn’t yet decided who Martinez’s No. 2 would be.
“The competition at that position — as Frosty has mentioned — is still going on,” Verduzco said.
One of Smothers’ biggest strengths as a runner is hampered by the green, non-contact jersey he wears during practice because he's ruled down once he’s touched or seems to have been touched.
“Sometimes you scramble out of the pocket and the coach will call you down," Smothers said, "and you’re just like ‘There’s no way I was down,’ but that’s part of it."
Other quick hits from practice:
» Nebraska’s running back race has gone from six backs down to four, running backs coach Ryan Held said, though he wouldn’t name the four backs. Three backs — Sevion Morrison, Markese Stepp and Gabe Ervin — chatted with the media Wednesday.
Morrison battled all kinds of issues last fall — a quad injury, a hamstring injury, COVID — but said the experience has “molded me into something.” Morrison said he changed his health habits in the offseason and now goes to sleep at 9:30 p.m. each night. He could stand to improve his pass blocking, he said. He didn’t do much of it in high school.
» Tight ends Travis Vokolek and Austin Allen were not seen by reporters in practice, so redshirt freshman Chris Hickman was working with the No. 1 offense. Hickman, James Carnie and AJ Rollins were the only scholarship tight ends at practice Wednesday.
