Huskers blended 'finesse, muscle and opportunism' in 1970 win over Oklahoma State

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
Oklahoma State anticipated an advantage over Nebraska with its passing game. It turned out only to be against the defensive reserves.
Cowboys quarterback Tony Pounds entered the game as the Big Eight leader in total offense while throwing for 822 yards and eight touchdowns in his team’s 2-3 start. NU was sixth in the conference in pass defense.
At the end of the 65-31 loss in Lincoln, all OSU coach Floyd Gass kept repeating was “Long day, long day.”
As Volney Meese of the Daily Oklahoma reported:
Blending finesse, muscle and opportunism into an awesome concoction, Nebraska massacred Oklahoma State 65-31 in a Big Eight Conference mismatch witnessed by 67,822 Saturday afternoon.
The nation’s fourth-rated outfit shrugged off a 98-yard Dick Graham kickoff return that vaulted O-State into a very temporary 7-6 lead and administered a fatal 27-point drubbing to the visitors in the second period, going to rest with a 41-7 halftime advantage.
With the exception of Graham’s cross-country return, throughout the first 30 minutes the Cornhuskers beat on State like one of the many drums present on this overcast, 60-degree Band Day...
O-State’s final offensive figures, 329 yards passing and 64 rushing, were somewhat misleading.
At the half, the Pokes had only 17 throwing and 26 running while Nebraska had thrown for 172 and run for 144. Pounds, hounded by a severe rush, had connected on only two of nine pitches with two interceptions. After Nebraska went ahead, State didn’t make a first down on six consecutive possessions.
After the Nebraska loss, Oklahoma State picked up conference wins over Kansas and Iowa State to finish 4-7 and 2-5 in the Big Eight.
