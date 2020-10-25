Huskers blended 'finesse, muscle and opportunism' in 1970 win over Oklahoma State

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.

* * *

Oklahoma State anticipated an advantage over Nebraska with its passing game. It turned out only to be against the defensive reserves.

Cowboys quarterback Tony Pounds entered the game as the Big Eight leader in total offense while throwing for 822 yards and eight touchdowns in his team’s 2-3 start. NU was sixth in the conference in pass defense.

At the end of the 65-31 loss in Lincoln, all OSU coach Floyd Gass kept repeating was “Long day, long day.”

As Volney Meese of the Daily Oklahoma reported: