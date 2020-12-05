Huskers' blocked punt 'set the tone,' derailed Boilermaker hopes early

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Levi Falck lined up right over the long snapper and took off running as the ball whizzed back to the punter. Two Purdue blockers absorbed one Nebraska rusher.

That left the senior Falck all alone to star in the first big moment for what eventually became a 37-27 Husker win Saturday.

“I had the shortest path to the ball,” Falck said. “It was snapped and I just sprinted and no one touched me. So it was pretty easy.”

Asked which part of the well-rounded victory stuck out, Nebraska coach Scott Frost didn’t need long to respond: “The punt block really set the tone.”

The ball bounced off walk-on defender Simon Otte, who had four teammates and no Boilermakers within 10 yards of him when he ran down and fell on the ball at the 1. NU scored one play later and never trailed.

Such pivotal positive sequences on special teams have been rare for Nebraska in recent seasons, with Saturday providing as many as the group has produced all season. The first half alone also saw a season-best punt return (27 yards by Cam Taylor-Britt) and a career-long 49-yard field goal by Connor Culp, marking the longest by a Husker kicker since Drew Brown connected from 51 in 2016.