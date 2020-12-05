Huskers' blocked punt 'set the tone,' derailed Boilermaker hopes early

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Levi Falck lined up right over the long snapper and took off running as the ball whizzed back to the punter. Two Purdue blockers absorbed one Nebraska rusher.
That left the senior Falck all alone to star in the first big moment for what eventually became a 37-27 Husker win Saturday.
“I had the shortest path to the ball,” Falck said. “It was snapped and I just sprinted and no one touched me. So it was pretty easy.”
Asked which part of the well-rounded victory stuck out, Nebraska coach Scott Frost didn’t need long to respond: “The punt block really set the tone.”
The ball bounced off walk-on defender Simon Otte, who had four teammates and no Boilermakers within 10 yards of him when he ran down and fell on the ball at the 1. NU scored one play later and never trailed.
Such pivotal positive sequences on special teams have been rare for Nebraska in recent seasons, with Saturday providing as many as the group has produced all season. The first half alone also saw a season-best punt return (27 yards by Cam Taylor-Britt) and a career-long 49-yard field goal by Connor Culp, marking the longest by a Husker kicker since Drew Brown connected from 51 in 2016.
Special teams haven’t overtly sabotaged Nebraska this season as in years past — allowing kickoff returns for touchdowns against Iowa and Wisconsin in 2019 may have cost the Huskers both games — but they had consistently cost NU field position amid a 1-4 start. Not this time, with the blocked punt, punt return and a shanked Purdue boot setting up the visitors at the Purdue 1-, 17- and 43-yard line.
All led to points and a 17-0 lead before the first quarter was over.
Culp, meanwhile, has now made nine straight field goals after hitting from 25, 49 and 32 yards Saturday. The last kick pushed the Nebraska lead to two scores at 37-27 and allowed NU to close out the game following a couple more defensive stops. The graduate transfer from LSU is 12 of 13 this season and perfect on extra points after a rotation of six Husker kickers from 2019 combined to go 12 of 20.
Purdue — on its fourth special teams coach in four years under coach Jeff Brohm — aided the Huskers as well after critical plays cost them in losses to Rutgers (kickoff return for a touchdown) and Minnesota (a blocked and missed field goal). A 15-yard sideline interference penalty added on to the Taylor-Britt punt return in the first quarter. An unsportsmanlike call offset a Nebraska holding infraction on a kickoff in the second half.
Still, Nebraska wasn’t flawless in the third phase. It allowed a 41-yard kickoff return that set up Purdue’s first touchdown in the second quarter. Taylor-Britt was flagged for kick-catch interference in the same frame, though replays showed he may have been pushed.
The biggest gaffe came right before halftime as Purdue blocked a punt of its own. Jackson Anthrop leaked past a Nebraska blocker and got to punter William Przystup with 19 seconds remaining. Purdue managed a short field goal to cut the deficit to 27-13 and send the Huskers grumbling on their jog to the locker room.
Pryzstup punted three times for an average of 40.3 yards per punt, including pinning Purdue at its own 14 in the fourth quarter.
But the early blocked punt — Nebraska’s first since doing it twice against Purdue last year — trumped everything else. Taylor-Britt said he often tells teammates on special teams to get the ball on punt returns so it saves him some energy. He couldn’t help but grin recalling how on Saturday they finally listened.
“When they got the block they were just running down at me,” Taylor-Britt said. “I told the guys that were running down at me to turn around because it’s not coming to me.”
Photos: Nebraska vs. Purdue
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.