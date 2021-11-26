Huskers blow fourth-quarter lead for seventh straight loss to Iowa

Nebraska rode an option-flavored offense and clutch defensive plays to a 14-6 halftime lead over Iowa.

The offense got off to an inauspicious start — it took a delay of game penalty before the first snap — but settled in for a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive from there. Smothers was the point man for all of it, keeping the ball on designed runs or pitching it on option looks. He completed both of his pass attempts for 19 and 28 yards to receiver Samori Touré. Yant — who didn’t play at Wisconsin for disciplinary reasons — started and had four carries for 12 yards on the march.

Red balloons floated into the blue sky as Smothers ran into the end zone from 3 yards out, capping the possession of nearly six minutes.

Iowa nearly answered. The Hawkeyes converted three third downs on their first drive, including a play-action pass to tight end Sam LaPorta for 30 yards and an 11-yard out to freshman wideout and Bellevue West grad Keagan Johnson.

But facing third-and-goal at the NU 13-yard line, a Goodson run to the 1 prompted Iowa to try for the end zone. An errant pass to an open LaPorta on a play fake on fourth down was initially ruled a touchdown but overturned when officials said he didn’t maintain possession.