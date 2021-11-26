Huskers blow fourth-quarter lead for seventh straight loss to Iowa

LINCOLN — Levi Falck stopped the route. Logan Smothers threw it deep. And Falck, along with 86,000-plus at Memorial Stadium, threw his hands in the air.
What happened?
Nebraska lost 28-21 to Iowa on Friday to mark its seventh straight loss to the Hawkeyes, 18th straight to a top-25 team and 18th straight to ranked Big Ten teams. The Huskers also clinched their worst win percentage (.250) since 1957, and they did so despite leading by 15 in the second half.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras gave the Hawkeyes their first lead on a 2-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown with 2:58 to play. Tyler Goodson set up the score with a 55-yard run through the left side of Nebraska’s front seven that set Iowa up at the Huskers’ 14-yard line. Four plays later, the 15-point lead Nebraska held about 13 minutes earlier evaporated.
Caleb Shudak kicked a 36-yard field goal, his third of the day, to cut the Huskers’ lead to 21-9 with 27 seconds to play in the third quarter. After Nebraska went three-and-out on its following possession, Iowa junior Joe Evans burst into the backfield and blocked William Przystup’s punt with 14:16 to play. Kyler Fisher recovered the deflection and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown, checking another box on Nebraska’s list of special teams failures this season. The Huskers’ special teams have allowed touchdowns on a punt return, kickoff return and a blocked punt this season. They also allowed a two-point conversion on a blocked extra point against Oklahoma.
With 12:14 to play and Nebraska leading 21-16, redshirt freshman quarterback Logan Smothers fumbled at Iowa’s 46-yard line and Hawkeyes’ linebacker Logan Lee recovered. Iowa followed with a three-and-out, but Oliver Martin fair-caught the ensuing punt at Nebraska’s 7-yard line. Two plays later, Smothers drew an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone to give the Hawkeyes a safety and cut the Huskers’ lead to 21-18.
Then Petras drove Iowa 36 yards in eight plays to set up Shudak’s game-tying 44-yard field goal, his fourth of the game.
Iowa turned to Petras, who spent most of the season as the starter but entered this game as the backup, to open the second half. On Petras’ first drive, he guided a run-heavy attack to the Huskers’ 14-yard line. With 10:12 remaining in the third, however, NU linebacker Luke Reimer knocked the ball out of Iowa running back Tyler Goodson’s hands. Deontre Thomas recovered it, and nine plays later, Smothers pushed across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown, his second of the day.
Austin Allen set a new Nebraska record for single-season receiving yards by a tight end on that same drive. On first-and-10 from the Huskers’ 19, Smothers found Allen wide open along the sideline for a 27-yard completion to give Allen 574 yards on the season. Junior Miller held the previous record with 561.
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla, who started Friday’s game, finished 6 of 14 for 76 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions before being pulled.
Nebraska rode an option-flavored offense and clutch defensive plays to a 14-6 halftime lead over Iowa.
The offense got off to an inauspicious start — it took a delay of game penalty before the first snap — but settled in for a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive from there. Smothers was the point man for all of it, keeping the ball on designed runs or pitching it on option looks. He completed both of his pass attempts for 19 and 28 yards to receiver Samori Touré. Yant — who didn’t play at Wisconsin for disciplinary reasons — started and had four carries for 12 yards on the march.
Red balloons floated into the blue sky as Smothers ran into the end zone from 3 yards out, capping the possession of nearly six minutes.
Iowa nearly answered. The Hawkeyes converted three third downs on their first drive, including a play-action pass to tight end Sam LaPorta for 30 yards and an 11-yard out to freshman wideout and Bellevue West grad Keagan Johnson.
But facing third-and-goal at the NU 13-yard line, a Goodson run to the 1 prompted Iowa to try for the end zone. An errant pass to an open LaPorta on a play fake on fourth down was initially ruled a touchdown but overturned when officials said he didn’t maintain possession.
A backed-up Nebraska went three-and-out, then the teams exchanged punts as the field position tilted in Iowa’s favor — it started drives at the NU 48 and its own 40. The latter drive ended in a 51-yard field goal by Shudak after an Iowa illegal formation flag wiped out a first-down conversion.
Nebraska responded by again leaning on the option to great success over a 13-play, 75-yard drive. Smothers ran seven more times — many on option looks — and running back Brody Belt pitched to Yant for 6 yards to convert one third down. NU also moved the chains on fourth-and-1 on a short pass to Travis Vokolek.
Yant skied above a scrum of Hawkeyes on third and goal from the 1 to push the hosts’ lead to 14-3.
